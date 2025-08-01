CCS School Board holds July meeting  

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, July 21 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 3:58 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Co-Vice Chairperson Tara Reed-Cooper led roll call. Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Ashley Leonard, attorney; and Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative.

Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant, and Heather Driver, interim human resources director, had an excused absence.

The opening prayer was led by Swimmer.

The agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Lambert.

CCS Finance Director Debora Foerst presented a financial report, stating that the board’s budget remains in good standing. CBC Finance Director Rhonica Via also provided a financial report, stating that the second quarterly meeting with Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) is coming up on Aug. 21, and she will provide an update at the next school board meeting in September.

The consent agenda was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta. The following resolutions were approved from the consent agenda:

26-001 REDACTED is approved as the 8th Grade Math Teacher for this school year.

26-002 Computer Science Teacher job description update

26-010 REDACTED is approved as the CMS Soccer Head Coach.

26-011 REDACTED is approved as the Marketing & Media Coordinator/College Liaison/Sports Marketing Instructor for this school year.

26-012 REDACTED is approved as the Drama/Theater Teacher for this school year.

26-013 REDACTED is approved as the Full Time Substitute Teacher for this school year.

26-014 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee High School Cultural Language Instructor.

26-015 REDACTED is approved as the CHS Girl’s PE/Health Teacher for this school year.

26-016 REDACTED is approved as the Special Education Teacher for this school year.

26-017 REDACTED is approved as the Special Education Teacher Assistant for this school year.

26-018 REDACTED is approved as the Pre-K Teacher for this school year.

26-019 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Language Instructor for this school year.

26-020 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Language Instructor for this school year.

26-021 REDACTED is approved as the Special Education Teacher Assistant for this school year.

26-022 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Language Instructor for this school year.

26-023 REDACTED is approved as the Cherokee Language Instructor for this school year.

The following resolution was read into the minutes by Reed-Cooper. Lambert made a motion to approve, seconded by Hyatt. Lambert, Thompson, Hyatt and Reed-Cooper voted to approve, while Swimmer and Toineeta voted to oppose:

25-405 REDACTED is approved as the GEAR UP Coordinator for the Cherokee Middle School.

Updates to Policy 8210 Grants and Funding for Special Projects and Policy 7510 Leave were approved unanimously. Policy Brief 3530 A New Focus on Tribal Sovereignty & Native Citizenship was held.

A closed session was held to discuss superintendent evaluation results, a non-renewal employee, two employee appeals, and an employee waiver request. The board entered closed at 4:01 p.m. and exited closed at 7:55 p.m.

In other announcements, there is a Welcome Back Breakfast for CCS staff on Aug. 4 and a Back to School Bash on Aug. 7. More sponsors are needed for the Braves Start Initiative to provide students with new shoes and clothes for the school year. Payne said Journeys is donating new shoes for the initiative.

The board entered a second closed session at 8:49 p.m. and exited closed at 9:23 p.m.

The board adjourned at 9:23 p.m. The next board meetings are scheduled for Aug. 4 and Aug. 18 at 4:45 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.