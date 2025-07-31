SPEAKING OF FAITH: Be the light (Part 2 of 2)

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D

(https://preacherspurs.com)

Friends… Isn’t it great when you know you have a faithful friend?

Matthew 5:14 – “Ye are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid.”

This verse should be written in Red Ink. It is a quotation of Jesus, and it says -You are the light of the world. As Christians, we are to shine with God’s love to glorify Him. If we hide our light under a bushel, God’s glory is not seen as He wants it to be seen.

Light is extraordinary energy. Scripture uses the imagery of light to describe characteristics of God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit. You can find light references throughout the bible, and I could give you verse after verse to prove it.

Darkness cannot extinguish the light. More darkness is nothing and cannot stop illumination. Multiple lights provide more illumination and shine even brighter. Darkness cannot multiply like light.

Matthew 5:16 “Even so let your light shine before men; that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven.”

God is glorified when He shines His light through us. The more we gather as Christians, the more God is glorified. His power cannot be extinguished by darkness, and therefore we are called to show His light wherever darkness prevails. This analogy is another way in which the Word of God shows us that God is Holy (the light) and He is greater than any sin (darkness) in this world. His Holiness cannot be hidden.

And yet, we often hide because of fear to stand out in the darkness. Isn’t that denying the power of God? How do we let our light shine if we do not go out into the darkness? How do we extinguish the evil darkness of the world around us if we do not show the Glory of God in works that we can and should do?

The German atheist philosopher Nietzsche once said, “I was in darkness, but I took three steps and found myself in paradise. The first step was a good thought, the second, a good word; and the third, a good deed.” (TOP 25 QUOTES BY FRIEDRICH NIETZSCHE (of 2485), 2022) From the lips of an atheist, and I couldn’t have said it better.

Can we be credible Christians if we do not perform as well as an atheist? But, on the other hand, if we did as well, would we glorify our Lord in the name of God? I think that answer is yes.

How great is our God? Without question, He is greater than we can imagine. Can you put a limit on what He can do? What are our limits to shine for Him?

These verses are the carrot God tells us in His Word.

Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things in him that strengtheneth me.”

Romans 8:28 “And we know that to them that love God all things work together for good, even to them that are called according to his purpose.”

These verses are the stick.

1 John 1:5-6 “And this is the message which we have heard from him and announce unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with him and walk in the darkness, we lie, and do not tell the truth.”

Hard to say much about that. God’s Word speaks quite well and needs no help from me.

God, and Father, Light of the World, I ask today for You to shine Your light through me. Let me see through Your eyes where the darkness lies and where You want to shine through. Let me be not only Your light but also Your hands and feet to work Your will in the lives of others that they may also see the light to their paths. Amen.