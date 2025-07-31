OBITUARY: Geraldine Nancy Bradley

Geraldine Nancy Bradley, 87, of the Wolftown Community, passed away after an extended illness on Tuesday morning, July 29, 2025, at the Cherokee Indian Hospital in Cherokee, N.C.

Geraldine was a lifelong resident of Cherokee, N.C., and the daughter of the late Roy and Alice Crowe Bradley. Geraldine, affectionately known as “Gunny” to her family and friends, dedicated her life to advocating for children. For many years, she worked tirelessly at Soco Head Start, finding great joy in watching the children under her care thrive. Her advocacy didn’t end there; after leaving the Head Start program, Gunny passionately campaigned for a new children’s home, a dream that became a reality when the EBCI approved its construction. Her dedication was honored with an invitation to the grand opening, where she proudly cut the ribbon. Gunny often said her children and grandchildren were her greatest achievements, taking immense pride in each of them. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, endless love, and steadfast dedication to her family.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her son, Lee Robert Mills Jr.; granddaughter, Destiny Long; and sisters, Elise Marie Youngdeer, Frances Parker, Helen Jackson, and Mildred Appleton.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Timothy Mills (Lisa), Darlene Hayden (Sterling), Loretta Mills, Allen Mills (Larry), Marlene Mills, and Glenda Davis (James). She is also survived by her sister, Louise Otter; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Franks (Fauzia), Allison Franks (Elizabeth), Chelsey Ayen (Joe), Jathan Davis, Paige Davis, Joshlyn Davis, Christopher Davis, Nancy Walk, Michael Walk, Destiny Mills, and Dalaina Mills. Additionally, she leaves behind seven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Qualla, with Bishop Cory Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Bradley Cemetery in Cherokee, N.C. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1 at Long House Funeral Home in Cherokee, N.C.

