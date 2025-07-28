This Week in Native News

Compiled by Brooklyn Brown

One Feather Reporter

DHS makes social media post featuring “American Progress” portrait, striking controversy

On July 23, The Department of Homeland Security posted a famous portrait from 1872, “American Progress” by John Gast to their social media. The portrait has been taught in American public schools as a representative of 19th century American westward expansion and manifest destiny.

Read more: https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/amp/rcna221128

Trump argues for Washington Commanders to change mascot back

On July 20, President Donald Trump spoke out against the NFL team Washington Commanders name change, threatening to curb their stadium build if they did not change the name back to “redskins.”

Read more: https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/trump-washington-commanders-deal/

Arizona state budget supports health care for tribal nations

The State of Arizona recently approved millions in their budget to support traditional health care for tribal nations, including the funding of a dialysis center for the Navajo Nation.

Read more: https://ictnews.org/news/arizona-state-budget-invests-in-tribal-health-care-through-traditional-healing-dialysis-center/