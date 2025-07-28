OBITUARY: Carol R. Bradley

Carol R. Bradley, 81, of the Wolfetown Community, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 26, 2025. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Glennie Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Davidson, and a brother, Steve Roberts.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Hammond Bradley; one son, William Freeman and wife Connie of Bryson City; step-daughter, Clara Bradley of Cherokee; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Freeman of Sylva, and Natalie Welch of Seattle, Wash.; two brothers, Edward Roberts and wife Majetta of Waynesville, and Tom Roberts and wife Ruth Ann of Monroe, N.C.; sister-in-law, Laverne Roberts, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 29 at Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be at Bradley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be among family and friends.