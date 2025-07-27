OBITUARY: Vivian Burgess Owle

Vivian Burgess Owle, 85 of the Birdtown Community, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Friday, July 25, 2025.She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Ed, her parents, George and Leola Burgess; sister, Mary Catherine Smith (Sibbald); brothers, Herbert Burgess, (Bonnie), infant brother Richard, Ralph (Bud), Sargent John Burgess, Michael Smith, John Henry Burgess; and son-in-law, Bugger Arch.

Surviving are her children, Chrissy Arch, Janet Owle, Lori Owle, Jason Owle; grandchildren, Mindy Arch and Hali Silvers (Jamie); along with great grandchildren, Seshadri Pratama, Peyton Pratama, Ezra Pratama, and Daxton Silvers; her aunt, Mary Jackson and Uncle Carl “Toad”Standingdeer; and sister-in-law, Maxine Burgess.; in addition to her family her very special friends, Merina Swimmer, Ani Bradley, and Dee Dee Bradley. Vivian also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Vivian was a teacher’s aide at Cherokee Elementary school from 1974-85, provided childcare to many families over the years, and was a Sunday School Teacher at Acquoni Baptist Chapel.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

Services will be held at the Owle Family Cemetery on Monday, July 28 at 11 a.m. Pastor Scott Hill will officiate.