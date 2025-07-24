OBITUARY: Frieda Marlene Brown

Frieda Marlene Brown, born Jan. 13, 1939, in Graham County, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. A lifelong resident of the Snowbird Community, Frieda was known for her unwavering devotion to her family and faith. She never failed to make an entrance – always fashionably late, and always with a presence that filled the room.

In her early life, Frieda worked at the Oconaluftee Indian Village, where she learned and practiced Cherokee pottery. She later became a Day Care Teacher at Snowbird Day Care, where she worked for over 20 years. Frieda became an important part of the daily lives of a generation of children in the Snowbird community. Her steady presence shaped the early years of so many, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who passed through her classroom.

Frieda was also a lifelong member of Buffalo Baptist Church, where she found great strength in her faith and community. She volunteered many evenings cleaning the church and served as a Sunday school teacher, always willing to lend her time and heart wherever it was needed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ammons and Timotzena Rattler; her siblings Ramona Brown, Maxi Rattler, Bobby Rattler, Nelson Rattler, George Rattler, and Bernie Rattler; and her beloved sons, Diamond Brown Jr., Verlyn Brown, and Merlyn Brown. She leaves behind a family that deeply cherishes her memory: her sister, Anona Lambert; daughter-in-law, Sandy Brown; granddaughters, Ashley Brooke Brown, Natasha Daniel Brown, Brandi Nicole Brown, Summer Dakota Brown, and Diamond Wahlalah Brown Tisho; great-grandchildren, Wade Hamilton, Shaylee Underwood, Karma Mathis, Haylee Brown, Celeste Spruce, Winter Wildcatt, Niyah Tisho, and Quincy Tisho; one great-great-granddaughter, Raelyn Underwood; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 25 at Buffalo Baptist Church in the Snowbird Community. All who knew and loved Frieda are invited to attend and celebrate her remarkable life.