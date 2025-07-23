SPEAKING OF FAITH: Be the Light, Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D (https://preacherspurs.com)

Scripture References: Matthew 5:14, Matthew 5:16, 1 John 1:5-6, Philippians 4:13, Romans 8:28, Ephesians 1:18-23.

Many people do not have the vision to see the power of God in themselves. They lack confidence in themselves, which is a lack of faith in God who lives within them.

We make our plans, and then God has His will and changes everything about us. When I first was called to minister in BikerDownLiftedUp.org, I planned to serve Western North Carolina. I thought God had called me to cover Mission Hospital of Asheville, NC, and the surrounding area of twisty roads and the mass of people who come from all over the country to ride motorcycles there. Our organization was about a year old, and I had given out lots of business cards, and Heaven’s Saints Motorcycle Ministry had begun to endorse us and talked about us wherever they went.

One night I got a phone call. This guy was distraught. He asked me if we were the prayer supporters for downed bikers. I said we were, and he said he had a friend that had an accident and needed prayer.

I occasionally get these calls, but this was the first one. The caller said he was in Southern California, but he was only visiting there on business.

His home was in Florida, and he had received a business card and got our Hotline number from there. So, we were the first support organization he had called.

He said he had a friend riding his motorcycle, running off the road, crashing into a ditch, and face-planting hard into an embankment. The accident had crushed his chest, and he had many internal injuries. He said it happened in Billings, Montana, and that his friend was in the Deaconess Hospital there. He asked if I could get someone to visit as he was all alone and needed prayer and someone to care for him. But unfortunately, he didn’t know where to turn because neither he nor his friend had friends there.

With confidence and no hesitation, I said, “Yes.” I got his friend’s name, and I said, I’ll have someone check in on him tonight. He thanked me.

I broke down in tears right then. I knew God was telling me that Western North Carolina was not my turf. My turf was whatever God put on my plate to pick up. You see, God wanted His light to shine.

This guy who called me didn’t know I was in Western North Carolina. He didn’t realize how odd it was that he was from Florida and that he called me from Southern California to serve his friend in Billings, Montana. And he had no idea I was born in the very hospital his friend was in and that I was raised in Billings, Montana.

I called my sister, who still lives there, and asked her to go and meet this man, pray over him, and let him know others were praying for him. She didn’t hesitate. That was a God thing, and from then on, I knew God’s plans were bigger than my plans. God confirmed my calling into this ministry again. The light that God had given us to shine was much bigger than my small expectations. I had my light on ‘low beam.’ But God always has His on high and heavenly beam.

But what a friend that guy had. His friend couldn’t go to Montana himself, but he grabbed for a straw to anyone who could go to see his friend and pray over him while he was in the hospital. He had trust and faith. God answered that call, not me.