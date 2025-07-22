OBITUARY: Michael Dean Owle “Deano”

It is with a mix of sadness and celebration that we announce the passing of Michael Dean Owle “Deano”, who left this world and departed into eternity, on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 58 after an extensive battle with cancer. Born on Sept. 9, 1966, to Raymond Owle and the late Bessie E. Youngdeer Owle, in Cherokee, N.C., Michael touched the lives of those around him with his warm spirit and unique talents.

Deano, was a man of many talents and held various jobs and roles in the area, his true passion extended far beyond his job. Michael was an outdoor enthusiast who found joy in fishing and spending time with family and friends. An avid reader and a collector of ball caps, he brought creativity and artistry to life as an amateur tattoo artist, a skill he delighted in sharing with others.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Fred and Elzina T. Bradley; paternal grandparents, Raymond Sr. and Margaret Owle; a sister, Kimberly D. Owle; two brothers, Raymond C. Owle III, and Ray Owle; and he is also preceded in death by a niece, Kimberly N. Owle

In addition to his father, he is survived by his lifelong companion of over 10 years, Michelle Felker; his siblings: beloved brothers, Kenneth Owle and David K. Owle; a sister, Charlene E. Owle; his children, Frances and Michael; and his grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. His vibrant personality and artistic spirit will be sorely missed by family and many friends who knew him well.

To honor Michael’s life, a Celebration of Life will take place at Crisp Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. with his brother, David K. Owle, officiating. All who knew and loved him are invited to join in sharing memories, laughter, and stories as we pay tribute to a remarkable man who lived life to the fullest.