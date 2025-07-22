Climbingbear found not guilty on all charges

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Travis Climbingbear, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), was found not guilty on all seven charges by a jury of his peers in Cherokee Tribal Court on the afternoon of July 22 with Chief Judge Monty Beck presiding. The charges were as follows:

CR9502 Offensive Touching (Not Guilty)

CR9481 Assault on a female (Not Guilty)

CR9480 Assault on a female (Not Guilty)

CR9501 Offensive Touching (Not Guilty)

CR9499 Offensive Touching (Not Guilty)

CR9479 Assault on a female (Not Guilty)

CR9478 Assault on a female (Not Guilty)

Climbingbear was charged in May of 2024. The jury trial lasted a little over one week from July 14 to July 22, with the jury deliberating on July 22 and returning the not guilty verdict on the same day.