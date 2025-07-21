OBITUARY – Delores Amelia Cucumber

Delores Amelia Cucumber, age 52, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, July 15, 2025, at Memorial Mission Hospital.

She was a native and lifelong resident of the Birdtown Community and the daughter of the late Ronnie Cucumber.

Delores is survived by her mother, Betty Jane (Ledford) Cucumber. She was an amazing mother to her two daughters, Jordan Leigh Wolfe and Tara Lynn Wolfe. She was a wonderful grandmother to her two grandchildren, Emaliyah Wolfe and Ares Wolfe. She was the aunt of Jayden Teesateskie and a lovely sister to Shira Littlejohn and Rhonda Cucumber.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 in the Chapel of Long House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 21 at Long House Funeral Home. Burial will be in Ledford Cemetery in the Birdtown community.