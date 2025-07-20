OBITUARY: Leona Mae Bradley

Leona Mae Bradley, 96, of Whittier, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday. July 16, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Leona was known for her warmth, strength, her unwavering love for her family, friends, and her wonderful cooking and gardening ability. She loved watching her birds and looking at her flowers.

Born on Nov. 12, 1928, in West Virginia, she spent most of her life in North Carolina. Leona dedicated her life to her family, always putting their needs before her own.

Leona is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oscar “Bo” Bradley; her mother and father, Alonzo and Ivy Jane Boley; three adult brothers, Harold, James, and Eldridge Boley; five siblings, who passed away in childhood; and two grandchildren, Stephanie Beck and Jason Teesatuskie.

Leona is survived by her five children, Bobby Bradley of the home, Mary Bradley of Whittier, Margaret Bradley Sexton of Charlotte, Maxine Bradley Teesatuskie of Cherokee, and Milly Bradley Ward (Lewis) of Whittier. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Jesse Sneed, Marissa Bradley-Ward (Tommy), Amber Freshour (Chad), Bradley Claxton (Terrence), Jackie Beck, Candietta Teesatuskie (Monk), Cody Fox, and Nylah Teesatuskie; 14 great grandchildren, Jordan Bennett, Jaicelyn Brady (Cody), Alex Sneed, Darien Bird (McKenna), Esiah Bird (Cameron), Nakaiya Hill, Ava, J-Leoni, Zayaniah, and Zessence Walkingstick, Caroline, Claire, and Cate Freshour, and Willow Graindstaff; and two great great grandchildren, Waylon Bennett, and Tsali Bird. Many extended family members, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends, as well a a special great granddaughter, Gabrielle Teesatuskie also survive.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Ward, Darien Bird, Jesse Sneed, Cody Fox, Monk Walkingstick, Bradley Claxton, and Jordan Bennett.

The family is grateful for the love and support of Lona Clayton with Disability Partners, and McKinley, Kim and the entire staff of Four Seasons Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 22 at 12 p.m. at Appalachian Funeral Services, followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Stillwell and Rev. David Grindstaff officiating. A graveside service will follow at Campground Cemetery in Whittier.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.