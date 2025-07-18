Person Centered Thinking Trainings offered to Community

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In recent months, EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health & Human Services Division (EBCI PHHS) and Cansler Collaborative Resources have partnered to deliver Person Centered Thinking (PCT) training to the community. Person Centered Thinking aims to empower all members with the knowledge and tools to understand and communicate with the people of their communities. PCT has been offered at various locations across the community so far including Cherokee Central Schools, Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start, Snowbird, and Cherokee County. With more opportunities coming, the hope is for even more people to take part over the next few months. Here are some Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Person Centered Thinking?

Person-centered thinking is a globally embraced philosophy and approach that places an individual’s needs, preferences, and goals at the heart of support and service delivery. It focuses on understanding what is important to and for each person, using that insight to guide meaningful decision-making and planning.

What are the benefits of this training?

By focusing on individual strengths and preferences, person-centered thinking fosters opportunities for people to share their unique gifts and fully participate in everyday life. At its core, it is a collaborative journey that invites us all to learn together and create environments where everyone can thrive.

How can I use this training in my life?

As we live, work, and play, we interact with people. PCT training gives us a chance to witness and learn different types of skills to provide your best and balanced support to a wide array of community members. As family or friends of people diagnosed with IDD/Autism or a person who regularly deliver services to the community, training facilitators will guide you through specific opportunities to apply what you learn.

What is IDD/Autism?

Intellectual and Development Disabilities (IDD) include a wide range of differences that affect a person’s physical, intellectual, and/or emotional development. Many of these conditions affect multiple body parts or systems. For example, the nervous system, the sensory system, metabolic system, or degenerative disorders. Examples of IDD include autism, down syndrome, visually and/or hearing impaired, cerebral palsy, etc. Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 31 children and 1 in 45 adults in the United States today.

How does the training take place?

The training is typically offered in-person over two days on the Qualla Boundary or other EBCI locations. There are breaks for lunch and light snacks and refreshments are offered.

Will I receive a Certificate of Completion?

Yes. At the completion of the two-day training, a committee organizer will deliver a certificate noting your hours and participation in Person Centered Thinking Training.

Can I attend as a member of the community?

Absolutely! PCT training courses are open to everyone. The more people we have involved in and participating directly influences the positive impact we can make together.

As a manager, can I sign up my work team?

We encourage as many people as possible to join our workshops. Contact our partners Christina Dupuch (cdupuch@ccr-email.com) or Mary Beth Clemons (mbclemons@ccr-email.com) for any scheduling inquiries.

When are the next sessions?

Upcoming training sessions will be taking place during August and September. Once locations and training dates are finalized, we will share that information with the Cherokee One Feather, Tribal Employees, and through EBCI Public Health & Human Services media outlets.

This foundational training has been brought to fruition through the collaborations of EBCI members, EBCI organizations, and our partners at Cansler Collaborative Resources. This training serves as the building block for the community to learn methods of person-centered thinking, planning, and support across the lifespan for all people and expand their knowledge and expertise of service, support, and coexistence with people with diagnosed and undiagnosed Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities or Autism. For more information on sign-ups and sessions, you may reach out to Candy Ross (candross@ebci-nsn.gov 828-359-2203) or Christina Dupuch (cdupuch@ccs-email.com) or Mary Beth Clemons (mbclemons@ccr-email.com).