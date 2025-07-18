COMMENTARY: Cherokee Women showed out in the Primary

By BROOKLYN BROWN

Tsisqwohi (Birdtown)

On the evening of July 17, congratulatory remarks erupted across Facebook as several women running for Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) tallied impressive numbers in the unofficial results of the Primary Election.

Namely, Shennelle Feather with 95 votes in Elawodi (Yellowhill), the second highest vote count in her community; Joi Owle in Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) with 117 votes, the fourth highest vote count in her community; Janell Rattler with 123 votes in Tutiyi (Snowbird) and Tsalagi Gadugi (Cherokee County), the third highest vote count in her community; Lavita “Muffin” Hill with 111 votes, the highest vote count for Kolanvyi (Big Cove), followed by Venita K. Wolfe with 88 votes, and Mary Welch Thompson and Karen Holiday in fifth and sixth with 23 and 22 votes respectively.

We often hear that Cherokee is a matrilineal society with core traditional values of women in leadership and decision-making positions, but in recent years we haven’t necessarily seen this reflected in our leadership positions. But, on the night of July 17, the women running for Dinilawigi, and the community members who voted for them, showed that our values are still alive, and we are ready to see our women in the places they belong: leading and making decisions for our people.

As a Cherokee woman, I am overwhelmed with pride for the women who had the courage to run, and the voters who reiterated that women not only matter in our community, but they are a pillar, and we should look to them to lead us into the future of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Following in strong footsteps throughout Cherokee history, from our Clan Mothers to Joyce Dugan, the first woman to be Principal Chief of the EBCI, the Cherokee women in the 2025 primary and the Cherokee community should remember this night as historic, as a turning point for Cherokee society in the 21st century, and as a beacon of hope for our future.

For the women heading into the general elections…Iyusdigwo.