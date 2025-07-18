Cherokee Police Commission holds July meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met in the Ginger Lynn Welch large conference room on the afternoon of Thursday, July 17. The meeting was called to order at noon by Chairperson Anita Lossiah.

Commissioners in attendance were Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Attorney Cody White, and One Feather Reporter Brooklyn Brown.

Police Chief Neadeau presented the CIPD monthly report. A statistic of note for the month of June was 12 driving while impaired (DWI) arrests, which is double the 2024 average for CIPD. There were also three non-fatal overdoses in June.

She also shared that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Service, Andrews Police Department, and Murphy Police Department have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with CIPD. Swain Co. must re-sign now that Brian Kirkland has assumed sheriff duties following former Swain Co. Sheriff Curtis Cochran’s recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Graham County Sheriff’s Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department declined to sign the MOA. Asheville Police Department, Blue Ridge Park Service, and Maggie Valley Police Department are reviewing the agreement.

Queen said he had Wayohi community members voice appreciation for increased patrol and drug operations by CIPD.

Crowe moved to accept the report, with a second by Rosario. The report was accepted unanimously.

White presented the monthly report from the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor (OTP). White shared that OTP is now operating with three prosecutors, including Randle Jones who CIPD officers have noted is doing well. Johnson moved to accept the report, with a second by Crowe. The report was accepted unanimously.

Parker moved to adjourn, with a second by Rosario. The next meeting will be held on August 14 at noon in the Ginger Lynn Welch large conference room.