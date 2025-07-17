This Week in Native News

Compiled by BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

Miccosukee Tribe joins lawsuit against State of Florida & Federal Government over Alligator Alcatraz

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians is joining a lawsuit against the state of Florida and other federal agencies over the construction of an immigration detention center known as ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ in the Florida Everglades.

“The Miccosukee Tribe is committed to ensuring that our ancestral lands in Big Cypress will not become a permanent detention facility,” said Chairman Talbert Cypress of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida.

Read more: Miccosukee Tribe Joins Lawsuit Against State of Florida & Federal Government Over ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ | Currents

Indigenous youth complete 310-mile Klamath River journey

On July 11, 120 Indigenous youth kayakers made history as the first people to descend over 310 miles down the free-flowing Klamath River after the largest dam removal project in history, landing on the Yurok Reservation in California.

Read more: Indigenous youth complete 310-mile Klamath River journey – ICT News

Native American radio stations at risk as Congress looks to cut $1B in public broadcasting funding

Native American radio stations across could be at risk of going off the air if Congress cuts more than $1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, with the House approving the cuts and Senate voting this week.

“If the claw back happens, I would say a good 90 percent of those stations will cease to exist,” said Francene Blythe-Lewis, CEO of Vision Maker Media

Read more: Native American radio stations at risk as Congress looks to cut $1B in public broadcasting funding