OBITUARY: Brittnee Mariah Arch

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brittnee Mariah Arch, who left us on July 13, 2025, at the age of 31. Born on Feb. 16, 1994, in Farmington, N.M., to William Arch Jr. and Julia Becenti. Britinee was a proud American Indian who deeply embraced her heritage and community. She resided in Cherokee, N.C., where she dedicated her life to her family and her community.

Brittnee’s spirit was full of life, and she had a natural gift for making those around her feel cherished. Her kindness, gentleness, and unwavering loyalty were sources of strength for her family and friends. Brittnee was not only a beloved daughter and sister but also a passionate advocate for those in need. As a Midwife, Lactation Consultant, and Doula, she touched countless lives, providing support and compassion to families during some of their most vulnerable moments.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Bessie Becenti; paternal grandparents, Bud and Margie Arch; uncle, Bugger Arch; niece, Kylee Rose Arch; and a nephew, Jarrett Reeves.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Harlee Kirkland and Vicente Arc; her five siblings: brothers, Sheldon Frank, twins Buster and Buddy Arch, Jon Reeves, and her cherished sister, Chantelle Frank; uncles, Fred Arch and James Weasel; and cousin, Poncho Ramirez. Each of them will carry forward her legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to helping others. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews: Auron Taylor, Niyah Taylor, Izzabell Taylor, Serenity Arch, Taelen Arch, Baeleigh Arch, Oaklynn Arch, Radik Arch, Kashus Arch, Peony Arch, Dana Reeves, and Joshua Reeves. She is also survived by a multitude of friends and extended family relations as well as sisters of the heart Tasha Torres, and Misty Lynn Sneed. And her best friend and fellow midwife Sarah.

In celebrating the life of Brittnee Arch, we invite all who knew her to join us for visitation at the Charles George Memorial Arena at Cherokee Central Schools, on Thursday, July 17 at 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow on Friday, July 18 at 11 a.m., with Harly Maney officiating, also at Cherokee Central Schools. Britinee will be laid to rest surrounded by the beauty of her community, where she found solace and strength, in the Arch Famly Cemetery.

As we remember Brittnee, let us honor her vibrant spirit, her passion for life, and her unwavering commitment to her family and her work. We find comfort in knowing that she leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to inspire us all.

Pallbearers will be Earl Martin, Troy Arch, Zacchaeus Arch, Orlando Becenti, Joshua Reeves, Andres Torres, Mike Torres, Dre Jackson, Bryan Becinti, and Poncho Ramirez