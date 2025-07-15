SPEAKING OF FAITH: What motivates you? Part 2 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D

Scripture References: Colossians 3:2, Deuteronomy 8:17-18, Proverbs 16:2, Proverbs 8:13, Romans 12:2, Matthew 6:1, Psalms 139:23-24, Philippians 4:20

Since we were very young, the world has drilled these attitudes into our heads. You’ve been told you need to compete, you must get the prize, you have to be first, and you have to be better than the next person. Ever feel that pressure from your parents, peers, coaches, or teachers? We all have at some time in our lives. We see it as encouragement and love from those who want us to succeed and produce. To become the best we can be. But then, the praise becomes a drug, the desire to receive it becomes our addiction, and soon, the talents and gifts we received from God to glorify Him get lost in even thinking about Him at all.

“All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; But Jehovah weigheth the spirits.” Proverbs 16:2

Related story: Remember Whitney Houston? One of the most talented voices people have ever heard. Her story is tragic, but she falls right into this narcissistic kind of pride and getting sucked down by satan. An entire world watched as she rose to heights unseen before her time and then self-destructed and died from a drug overdose. She used her God-given talent and beauty at the beginning of her career as a Gospel singer, glorifying Jesus. Then came fame, money, pride, more fame, and ultimately death. How did she lose her way? Her story is here on Liveabout (2009).

How do we unload all this programming? We have all received it, but has satan reinforced it into self-destructive pride? Note that God hates pride and those who become haughty in serving Him.

“The fear of Jehovah is to hate evil: Pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, And the perverse mouth, do I hate.” Proverbs 8:13

The gifts He gave you are meant to Glorify Him, not you. He deserves all the praise because, without Him, you are nothing. He is first, every time, and you must keep Him first in every aspect of your life. Remember, “thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.” Matthew 22:37

You may think you should quit all that work, performance, ability, reward, acceptance, and praise. Not at all. You can be all that and humble, too.

“And be not fashioned according to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:2

Your humility can show through, and you will receive even more blessings. God gives all good things, and everything He gives you is good. Give God the credit. Glorify Him in all that you do and the reason for doing it. Praise Him! Shout to others for what He has done for you and how He has blessed you. He gives success; you didn’t earn it. He provides. We have heard this many times in our Christian discipleship education. Remind yourself whenever you embark on a project that will thrust you into a spotlight that the shining glory belongs to God.

“Take heed that ye do not your righteousness before men, to be seen of them: else ye have no reward with your Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 6:1

We motivate others when we continually give praise, adulation, and rewards to others around us. We are supposed to. But are we complicit in making them eager for the attention and wrong reasons? Let’s pray we are not. We want to lift up others, and we should like to promote those around us and remind them to give credit where credit is due. That is how we motivate and encourage our children, friends, and fellow workers. Shape your praise of others in a way that reminds them it is God that blesses them for having made the achievements or done so well in their performance. We can do our part to remind ourselves and others we love that God is first in all our lives.

Lord, God, and Father, today I pray that You would show me where my heart is when it begins leaning toward the wrong motivations. Lord, I ask that You remind me and prick my heart when I motivate others to think wrongly about themselves or others. Guard me against these sins and lies that satan whispers in my ears or when my tongue gets out of control. I don’t want to be this kind of sinner. Thank You, Lord, to know I can ask You for anything in Your will, and You will grant it. Grant these to me today and forever more.

“Search me, O God, and know my heart: Try me, and know my thoughts; And see if there be any wicked way in me, And lead me in the way everlasting.” Psalms 139:23-24