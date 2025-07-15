Cherokee Fire & Rescue Dept. commended for high state rating

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Following a recent inspection by the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal, the Cherokee Fire & Rescue Dept. (CFD) has received a rating that ranks them in the top percentages in both the state and the nation. CFD, a program of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, received an ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of 3 (1 is the highest and 10 is the lowest).

Thomas J. Simmons, Cherokee Fire & Rescue Dept. Chief, noted there are 40,355 fire departments rated nationwide with only 3,521 (9 percent) receiving a 3 rating. In the state, 189 out of 1,513 received a 3 making Cheroke Fire & Rescue Dept. in the top 12 percent in North Carolina.

Information from the N.C. Office of State Fire Marshal states, “The inspection, conducted by officials with the State Fire Marshal, is required on a regular basis as part of the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS). Among other things, the routine inspections look for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper maintenance of equipment, communication capabilities, and availability of a water source.”

Fire Chief Simmons noted, “An ISO 3 is the rating within five road miles of a Cherokee Fire Station. An ISO 9E is any tribal land between the five and six road miles from a Cherokee Fire Station. Anything past six road miles from a station will have a rating of 10.”

He added, “The Insurance Rating is based on Fire Department staffing, equipment, geographic distribution, training, operational considerations, and community risk reduction. Emergency communications, including reporting software telecommunications and dispatching systems, water supply including inspection and flow testing of hydrants, alternative water supply operations, and a careful evaluation of the amount of available water compared with the amount needed to suppress fires up to 3,500 GPM.”

Fire Chief Simmons said, “When purchasing Homeowners Insurance and commercial insurance, the rating directly affects the amount of money you will pay for the coverage.”

In a statement, N.C. State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor said, “The residents of Cherokee Fire District can take comfort in knowing this highly capable team of firefighters from the Cherokee Fire and Rescue is safeguarding them and their belongings in the event of an emergency.”

Fire Chief Simmons is proud of his entire team. “These guys work a lot of hours. They work more hours than any other job within the Tribe. It’s selfless leadership – they’re out there giving their all and giving their hours to the Tribe instead of at home with their families. They’re here for the people, and they’re here to make everyone’s life a little bit easier on the Qualla Boundary. They’re dedicated, qualified, and ready to respond.”