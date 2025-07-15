Ask a Therapist: A community space for mental wellness

By BROOKE BARRETT, LCMHC

In our Cherokee community, we’ve always believed in taking care of each other. We help our neighbors. We show up for family. We work together for the good of all. This is called Gadugi, and it’s one of our core values.

But today, many of us are carrying quiet struggles: stress, sadness, anxiety, grief. It can feel like we’re supposed to handle it all alone and that’s not how it’s meant to be.

This column, Ask a Therapist, is here to talk openly about mental health in a way that’s real, respectful, and rooted in who we are as Cherokee people. Every two weeks, I’ll answer a question from someone in the community about things many of us face like burnout, parenting stress, healing from trauma, setting boundaries, or just feeling overwhelmed.

You won’t find medical advice or therapy here, but you will find helpful information, tools to try, and reminders that your feelings matter. This is a space for learning and support, especially for those who may not have access to therapy right now.

I’m a licensed therapist and enrolled member who works with individuals and families, and I created this column because I see how many people are doing their best without much help or guidance. I also believe in our traditional values that are in place to remind us that healing doesn’t have to happen alone.

If you have a question you’d like me to answer in a future column, I’d love to hear from you. You can send it to asktherapistbrooke@gmail.com. Questions can be anonymous, and I’ll always answer with care.

Let’s start talking more openly about our mental health because taking care of our minds and hearts is part of taking care of our whole community.

**This column is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice, diagnosis, or treatment. If you are in crisis, please reach out to a licensed mental health provider or dial 911.