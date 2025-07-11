SPEAKING OF FAITH: What Motivates You? Part 1 of 2

By Lamont H. Fuchs, Ed.D

The various forms of pride in humans are Satan’s sneakiest sins. Pride creeps into our lives, minds, and hearts in many ways. The glory we seek in ourselves and others is brutal to parse between good and evil. The good ones can turn nasty and become sins. These are sins we rarely account for, and often they are sins of omission because we don’t even consider them or ask for forgiveness, or repent from them. Yet, they hurt our relationship with our Lord. Consider this in your next prayer time.

From childhood, we are motivated to…whatever, you name it. Who motivates us? Motivation comes from parents, peers, teachers, pastors, enemies, coaches, drill instructors, bosses, spouses, family, children, work associates, competition, self, and God’s Word. All of these motivators can be good. Some can be bad, and some are both good at times and bad at others. Pride, pleasing man, and pleasing ourselves are motivating issues we must address according to God’s Word.

I sincerely doubt I am the only one who has trouble when I pause to consider my motivations before I embark on a project or even while I’m in the middle of one, especially ministry projects. Many people don’t even pause to consider it, but that is precisely what we need to do. We need to test ourselves on why we do what we do. Are we in God’s will? Are we humble in giving God the Glory in all we do?

What drives you to do what you do? Let’s begin with a few questions, and you will soon figure out where this discussion is headed.

Do you volunteer to serve so you will become noticed or recognized by others for your work? Do you want others to congratulate you on your completed job? Are you looking for a promotion when you strive to outperform your competition? Do you enjoy being on stage for the applause and cheers of the crowd? Do you speak or perform so that others will praise your ability and talent? Do you dress for success or to attract the looks of others? Do you tell stories of success and boast of your experience and achievements so others will look up to you? Do you drop names of notoriety or of influential people you have worked with, related to, or met, so others will consider you their peer or to become more popular? Do you seek recognition, congratulations, or aggrandizement after leading a successful project? Do you seek leadership roles because you want to be in charge? Do you want others to look up to or idolize you to make you feel good?

Get it? One or more of those might have hit you between the eyes. You have already begun to rationalize with, “What’s wrong with that?” The answer to that question depends on why you do it.

“Set your mind on the things that are above, not on the things that are upon the earth.” Colossians 3:2

Can you define the following words: pride, arrogance, narcissism, egotism, conceit, and vanity? I can with one word…sin. Do any of these sins cloud your judgment? Do any of these sins separate you from God as you become your idol? These are dangerous grounds, and satan uses these sins to slip in the cracks of our mentality and thought processes. You may get praise, make more money, get a raise, applause, or recognition for your talent, looks, performance, or work. But is that why you do it? That’s the tricky question for yourself. Why?

“and lest thou say in thy heart, My power and the might of my hand hath gotten me this wealth. But thou shalt remember Jehovah thy God, for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth; that he may establish his covenant which he swore unto thy fathers, as at this day”. Deuteronomy 8:17-18