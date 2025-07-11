One Feather wins 11 N.C. Press Association awards

The Cherokee One Feather has won 11 awards in the 2025 North Carolina Press Association News, Editorial, Photojournalism, and Advertising Contest. The banquet will be held on Sept. 18 in Raleigh, N.C. These awards are based on work done between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

As a team, Brooklyn Brown, One Feather report, and Scott McKie Brings Plenty, One Feather Asst. Editor, took third place in Sports Coverage.

Brooklyn also won the following:

Profile Feature, second place, “Survivor”

Feature Photography, third place, “Mysterious and Spooky”

News Feature Writing, third place, “Hope in deep waters”

News Enterprise Reporting, third place, “Shine a light, make a ripple”

Scott also won the following: