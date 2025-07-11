2025 EBCI Election candidate bios

The Cherokee One Feather invited each candidate for tribal office in the 2025 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) election to submit a bio as well as answer the following questions: 1. Why are you the best candidate for the seat that you are running for? 2. What will be your top priority if you win the seat?

Following are the ones we received.

Jeff Thompson – Aniwodihi (Painttown) Dinilawigi candidate

Siyo. My name is Jeff Thompson

I am a dedicated husband to Shondi Thompson, father of eight, and grandfather of eleven. At 46 years old, I have built a life centered on family, respect, and community. I have dedicated my life to values that matter: faith, integrity, and hard work. I believe in creating opportunities for every family to thrive, from affordable housing to safe neighborhoods, and trade jobs that support the EBCI.

With a deep commitment to service, I understand what it means to balance a budget, make tough decisions, and stand up for what is right.

Now, I am ready to bring those same values to public service. Together, we can build a better future for our children and grandchildren. A proven voice for common sense and compassion.

With twenty-two years of experience working to serve the elderly, I have seen firsthand the importance of caring for our elders and preserving their wisdom for future generations. I believe that respecting and protecting our elders is the heart of a strong tribal nation.

I understand the values that matter. Cultural pride, community safety, opportunities for youth, and honoring our traditions. As a candidate for tribal council, I am ready to serve with integrity, transparency, and a deep respect for the people.

I will stand up for our elders, advocate for strong families, and invest in programs that protect our children and grandchildren.

Together, we can build a stronger, healthier, and more united tribal nation. Now I am running for Tribal Council to build a stronger, healthier community for everyone, from our children to our elders.

Together, we can protect our culture, invest in our future, and respect the traditions that hold us together,

Vote for me. Let us make the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians stronger than ever!

Joey Owle – Wayohi (Wolftown) Dinilawigi candidate

My name is Joey Owle, and I am honored to announce my candidacy for Tribal Council for the Wolf Town community. I’m a 36-year-old husband, father, and lifelong member of our Qualla Boundary community. I live in Wolf Town with my wife, Kelsey, and our daughter, Joella. I am deeply rooted in this community, not only through family and tradition, but through service, hard work, and a desire to make a lasting impact for today and for the generations yet to come.

I’m running for Tribal Council on a platform of transparency, resource stewardship, and team-based problem-solving. I believe leadership should be about listening, learning, and acting with integrity, admittedly not having all the answers, but knowing how to bring the right people together to find the best path forward. My pragmatic approach centers on clear communication, collaboration, and accountability to the people I serve.

One of the guiding principles of my campaign is the Cherokee philosophy of planning and protecting for the next seven generations. This means we must be thoughtful stewards of both our natural resources, like our forests, waters, and land, and our financial resources, including the funds that are meant to serve and uplift our people. We cannot afford to think only in short-term election cycles. We need long-range thinking, responsible planning, and leaders who are willing to ask hard questions and make sustainable decisions.

We are blessed with many tribal programs and opportunities, but time and time again, I’ve heard from community members who don’t know what’s available, or don’t understand how to access what they need. One of my top priorities as your Council Representative will be to close that gap. I will work to ensure that our tribal citizens are fully aware of their rights, benefits, and opportunities, and that navigating those systems is easier and more respectful for everyone involved. We must continue upon the good work of making services accessible, and that starts with listening to the barriers our community faces and acting on them.

My leadership style is grounded in humility and teamwork. I do not believe in ego-driven politics. I don’t claim to be the smartest in the room, but I do know how to bring people together, build consensus, and get things done. I believe that respect, accountability, and

good communication go a long way, and that sometimes, progress looks like compromise, not conflict. Tribal government should work for the people, not for personal recognition.

As a parent, I think about the world we are shaping for my daughter and for all of our children. I want her to grow up in a community where her leaders are honest, accessible, and forward-thinking. I want her to feel proud of her tribe’s leadership, and I want all of our children to know they belong here, that their voices matter, and that their future is being protected today.

I am also a strong believer in preserving our sovereignty and culture. That means protecting our language, our land, our sacred traditions, and our right to self-determination. We must remain vigilant and united in the face of external pressures, while continuing to build strong systems of education, healthcare, housing, and economic opportunity from within.

Throughout my career, I’ve worked in and alongside tribal systems, and I understand both the potential and the challenges we face as a government. I know that meaningful change doesn’t happen overnight, but with persistence, honesty, and the right leadership, we can build a stronger, more resilient future. I will approach every issue with curiosity and fairness, always asking: “How does this help our people? Is this a wise use of our resources? Will this benefit future generations?”

Transparency is not just a campaign promise for me, it is a core value. I believe that tribal members have a right to know how decisions are made, where money is going, and what their leaders are doing on their behalf. If elected, I will hold regular community updates, be available to listen, and communicate clearly about my actions and votes. I want to bring government back to the people.

I am not running for this seat to be important. I am running because I care deeply about this community, and because I believe that with the right leadership, our tribe can do better for our families and our future. We deserve a Council that is thoughtful, forward-thinking, and rooted in the values that have sustained us for generations.

I humbly ask for your support, your prayers, and your vote. Together, let’s build something that lasts.

Boyd Owle – Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) Dinilawigi candidate

Birdtown/3200 Acre Tract Candidate Boyd Owle – I am a lifelong resident of the Birdtown Community and a proud graduate of Cherokee High School. I began working at age 16 through Tribal Summer Programs, which led to over 20 years of service with the Cherokee Boys Club. I later spent 12 years at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino before becoming the Tribal Sanitation Manager, a role I held for 8 years. In total, I dedicated 43 consecutive years to serving entities of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Following that, I’ve had the honor of serving four terms as the Birdtown/3200 Acre Tract Representative on Tribal Council.

Later in my professional career I made the decision to return to school to further my education, earning an Associate of Science in 2004, a Bachelor of Business Administration in 2006, and a Master of Science in Management and Leadership in 2009, all from Montreat College.

Why am I the best person for the Tribal Council seat?

I’ve had the privilege of serving four terms as a Birdtown/3200 Acre Tract Representative. This experience has given me a deep understanding of the needs and values of the Birdtown/3200 Acre Tract Community and the EBCI. My decades of hands-on experience in Tribal operations, combined with my education in business and leadership, have prepared me to effectively address and resolve complex challenges and to advocate strongly for our people. I am committed to continuing to lead with openness, dependability, honesty, and fairness in every decision I make. My lifelong dedication to service, my proven leadership, and my commitment to transparency set me apart. I will continue to lead with integrity and will always put the well-being of our Tribe first.

Top Priority

One of my top priorities is to continue focusing on diversification of our Tribe’s revenue so we’re not relying so heavily on gaming. Casino revenue has helped us grow and accomplish a lot as a Tribe, but we can’t rely solely on gaming to secure our future. We have to look at new business opportunities, both here and across the country, that can bring in steady income for the long haul. That means growing our own tribal businesses, teaming up with other tribes, and finding smart ways to invest. This isn’t just about money, it’s about making sure we can keep providing the services our people count on, like housing, healthcare, education, and support for our elders. If we want to stay strong and independent, we’ve got to plan ahead and build something that lasts.

At the same time, we need to continue to prioritize in the things that matter most to our people:

Affordable, safe housing so tribal members and their families can thrive here at home.

Education and youth programs that preserve Cherokee culture while preparing the next 7 generations for success.

Caring for our elders with the respect, safety, and the support they deserve.

Preserving our language and culture, protecting sacred traditions, and keeping Cherokee identity strong.

Defending our sovereignty and jurisdiction at every level, ensuring our rights and authority are respected.

Reducing tribal debt and promoting financial responsibility to ensure long-term stability and protect future generations.

These challenges call for strong and steady leadership who will show up and fight for our people every single day. We can’t afford to sit back when it comes to protecting our people, our identity, and our future. I will continue to be a voice for the EBCI and be a strong and consistent Council Representative in Raleigh and Washington, D.C. Our Tribe and its people need dedicated and experienced leaders at the political table when decisions are being discussed about our sovereignty and our future. Your continued support will be greatly appreciated.

Venita K. Wolfe – Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Dinilawigi candiate

Siyo! My name is Venita K. Wolfe. I would like to serve as tribal council representative for the Big Cove and Tow String communities. I will be the voice for our communities, promoting community needs and development. I reside in the Big Cove community with my husband, John. I am blessed with one son, Michael, who resides on the boundary. My family originated in Big Cove, my grandfather is Eli Wolfe, and my grandmother is Irene Pheasant Wolfe, they both passed when I was young. My father is Glenn Wolfe, Sr, he passed away in 2024, and my mother is Natalie Gasper, she passed away in 2020. Family is particularly important to me; I am grateful to have a wonderfully large family on and off the boundary.

My educational journey is on-going as learning never ends. In 2022, I earned a Master of Legal Studies in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma. In 2007, I earned a Master of Science degree in Health Education from the University of New Mexico and in 2003, I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science with a minor in Native American Studies. My education coupled with the knowledge and skills I possess will be a great asset to succeed as a representative of our communities and the EBCI tribe.

Since moving back home in 2018, I have taken active roles in the Big Cove community first as secretary of the community club and then as Chairperson. I also volunteered as secretary of the Community Club Council. I was a member of the Tribal Health Improvement Process and a participant with the Qualla Education Committee. I have been a member of the North American Indian Women’s Association. I am an active member of the Air Quality Improvement board. In 2023, I completed Remember the Removal Ride. This once in a lifetime opportunity gave me the knowledge of my ancestry, our history as EBCI people, our traditional land base, the various mounds that surround us, and the strength our ancestors possess to survive colonization.

I have worked as a tribal employee since 2018. I began my career with the tribe as a health educator with Public Health and Human Services. I am currently employed as a training and development specialist within the EBCI Human Resources Department. Prior to returning home, I worked at the University of New Mexico for 21 years. First working as a student employee, I advanced into various positions such as research assistant, administrative assistant, program manager, education specialist, and my last position was community research specialist.

I have experience working with diverse populations and communities internal and external to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. During my career, I have acquired important skills and knowledge that I feel would contribute to my success as your tribal council representative. I value education coupled with kindness, compassion, consideration, empathy, and understanding. I have years of experience cultivating and sustaining relationships, facilitating strategic initiatives, and achieving desirable outcomes/goals.

To be an effective leader, understanding the complex tribal government structure is needed to fully participate in the legislative process. I am dedicated to learning about critical issues, crafting well-planned legislation, and helping to create systems, policies, and laws. There is an abundant list of priorities voiced by community members: housing, crime, elder services, economic sustainability, accountability are just a few. I believe in listening to the needs and concerns of our people, having meaningful dialogue, and finding solutions.

I ask for the opportunity to be a voice for the citizens of my communities and the EBCI. I’m educated, compassionate, empathetic, understanding, and enthusiastic about promoting our community needs. My education, experience, and commitment to serve our people makes me the best candidate to represent Big Cove, Tow String, and the EBCI citizens.

I look forward to meeting, speaking, and listening to you. Please feel free to contact me at 828-554-1199 or email: venitawolfe@gmail.com.

Sgi,

Venita K. Wolfe

Chris Reed – Elawodi (Yellowhill) Dinilawigi candidate

Qualifications:

Over the past two years I have been working with the NC Democratic Party as a non-paid volunteer. I am the current 1st Vice Chair of the Swain County Democrats, I am the first EBCI enrolled member to hold the position of 1st Vice Chair of the NC 11th District Democratic Committee, and I am a current member of the NC Democratic Party State Executive Committee. I was also appointed by Chief Richie Sneed to the Western Carolina University Cherokee Center Advisory Board, a non-paid board appointment to assist the operations of WCU and the WCU Cherokee Center.

Education:

I hold a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. I majored in Hospitality and Tourism Management with a focus on special events. I plan to explore graduate programs in public administration, emergency management, or parks and recreation.

Experience:

Along with my volunteer work with the North Carolina Democratic Party, I have 10 years of hospitality/tourism work, 4 years of retail management experience, and 4 years of overseeing a non-profit program through the Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute.

Background:

My wife is Cara Forbes Reed. My mother is Robin Wolfe and father is Samuel ‘Frell’ Reed. My maternal grandparents are the Beloved Man Dr. Jerry Wolfe and the basket maker Juanita Wolfe. My paternal grandparents are the crafts maker Ollie Reed and Abraham Wildcat.

Issues Important to Me:

Housing and infrastructure – ADA accommodations for housing and businesses, low-income affordable housing, and adding and enforcing public dumpsters and recycling areas for EBCI use only.

Council Reform – salary limits, term limits, establish quarterly Tribal Council townhalls, and require all council members to hold office space or availability hours in their communities.

Addressing/Vetting tribal spending and investments – including spotting opportunities for enhanced GenWell/PerCap revenue generators, getting out of the Indiana deal, and focusing on making Cherokee the place where locals spend their money. I would like to work with programs and the Executive Branch to develop and maintain a back-up system for our financial security in economic downturns.

Energy Sovereignty – renew interest in solar and wind power to help us claim independence from the rising prices with Duke Energy.

Q1:

Our Tribal Council Representatives must understand that while we represent the communities we are elected from, we also represent the Tribe in front of Local Municipal, State, Federal, and international lawmakers and officials. My volunteer work with the Democratic Party has prepared me for the interactions between various levels of government which I believe are sorely needed.

Q2:

My top priority would be expanding affordable housing throughout the Tribe – taking care to ensure all new buildings are ADA compliant and strive to keep pricing affordable for lower income families/individuals.

Tom Wahnetah – Elawodi (Yellowhill) Dinilawigi candidate

Tom Wahnetah is married to Clara Parker Wahnetah and together they have four children, Dylan, Kevin, Abbygail, Elle, and three grandchildren. Tom enjoys spending time with his family watching his daughter and grandchildren play softball and football. Tom also catches for his daughter, Elle, who is a softball pitcher. He has lived in Yellowhill for 64 years and is a member of the Long Hair Clan.

Tom worked in the construction field for approximately 30+ years as a North Carolina Licensed General Contractor, both independently and as an employee of a Tribal entity. He served on the Cherokee Boys Club Board of Directors and is currently serving his third term as a Yellowhill Tribal Council representative.

Over the years, Tom coached several Little League sports, including basketball and soccer. Tom is a staunch advocate for the well-being of the community’s children. As a parent, Tom understands the importance that children should have access to resources and support to make healthy choices in deterring them from substance abuse. Sadly, Tom understands too well the negative effects of substance abuse. In 2024, Tom’s son Kevin passed away due to complications from long-term substance abuse.

On Feb. 3, 2015, resolution #471 was passed to purchase property identified as a site for a community pool. I will continue my efforts to build the community pool so our youth and families will have something else to do without traveling out of Cherokee!

Questions 1 & 2

I recognize the importance of bringing different areas of expertise to the Tribal Council. I have over 30+ years of building construction experience and expertise. Working with project developers, architects, engineers, inspectors, and general contractors in the development of residential and commercial projects ensures effective project management. I recognize the obstacles our tribal members face, acquiring buildable land, affordable housing, and access to childcare. I’m working closely with Tribal housing and Kituwah homes to expedite development of new homesites. Childcare is a challenging issue whereas we do not have enough childcare programs to meet the needs of our Tribal members. It is imperative that alternate resources are identified to provide childcare. Maintaining the quality of life for our elders, children, and families remains my top priority.

Shannon Swimmer – Aniwodihi (Painttown) Dinilawigi candidate

My name is Shannon Swimmer and I am a candidate to represent Painttown as a tribal councilmember. I grew up in Painttown and have lived in Painttown for most of my life. My maternal grandparents are the late John Henry and Louise Bigmeat Maney, who also lived in Painttown. My paternal grandparents are the late Luke and Amanda Sequoyah Swimmer, who lived in the Big Cove community.

I have a Bachelor’s degree in English, a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management, and a Juris Doctor degree with an emphasis in Tribal Law and Advocacy.

My professional experience includes working for the EBCI in various capacities including Associate Judge; Clerk of Court; Human Resources Benefits Administrator; and Shift Supervisor. I also have experience in the non-profit world as a Program Associate with the Cherokee Preservation Foundation; as an HR/Finance manager for a Native non-profit in Southern California serving 22 tribes; and as a Training and Technical provider to tribal nations receiving federal grant funding. Currently I am the Director of the WCU Cherokee Center.

In my personal time I have served on the Yogi Crowe Memorial Scholarship Fund Board of Directors; Chairperson of the Painttown Community Club; Secretary of the Cherokee Community Club Council; the Constitution committee and convention; and as a member of the Renew Earth Running Run Team. I also had the honor of running the Olympic Torch through Cherokee, leading up to the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

I am well qualified to represent the community of Painttown as part of our legislative branch, based on my education and experience. But perhaps more importantly, I have a strong desire and commitment to the betterment of my community and the EBCI as a whole. I have heard the concerns of tribal members regarding the direction of the EBCI and our economy. I will be an advocate for the people, a voice of reason and will perform due diligence on matters coming before the legislative branch for action. Although tribal council cannot control the economic realities of inflation, recession, or increased market competition, it is imperative for each council representative to make informed decisions that are in the best interests of the tribe and to communicate efficiently, effectively, and with transparency with the community.

If I am elected to serve Painttown, the people will be my top priority, recognizing that every decision I make as a council representative affects all tribal members. As a tribe we are facing many unprecedented issues and threats to our sovereignty. We need strong, selfless leaders who will advocate for all of us and who will have the forethought to plan for the next seven generations. Safe and affordable housing will be a priority, as well as reviewing current investments, the utilization of land and buildings, and following up on resolutions passed by former Councils where no action has been taken. Meaningful and effective actions must be taken to preserve and revive the Cherokee language and our culture. A thorough review of the Cherokee Code is long overdue and now is the time to ensure that our people have rights and legal remedies available to them.

As members of the Eastern Band of Cherokees, we all have a duty and opportunity to elect leaders who represent our ideals, our morals, who demonstrate an understanding of what is important to the people, and who can be trusted with the future of our tribe. I am ready and able to undertake the weight and responsibility of being a tribal council member, and to represent the people of Painttown and the EBCI to the very best of my ability. Your vote for me is a vote for the future wellbeing of our tribe.

Honoring the Past. Building Our Future. Vote Shannon Swimmer for Painttown. Sgi!

Mary Welch Thompson – Kolanvyi (Big Cove) Dinilawigi candidate

My platform is simply to put families and community first on my agenda and to be knowledgeable and familiar with legislative content prior to voting. On the national level, I think the public lands and federal lands (Tribal lands) would be the first target for Trump’s agenda to “drill baby drill” which is a great threat for Indian country.

Glorida “Punkin” Griffin – Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) School Board candidate

Hello Birdtown residents;

My name is Gloria Griffin and I’m seeking the seat for Birdtown School Board Representative. I am a graduate of Cherokee High School and I have resided in Birdtown all my life. Every student at Cherokee Central matters to me. Their education is my dedication, because they are our future. Every student matters to me, not just a few they are all important. I will be accountable to students, parents and staff. will listen to your concerns, ideas etc. Your voice will not go unheard and i will answer every phone call and email I receive.

I feel I’m more qualified for this position due to my education and my 12 years of experience in School Board. I know the policies and I want to stop the Bullying. There has got to be a better way to report bullying privately so that there will be no retaliation against the offended.

I have a Masters Degree from Montreat College, I worked for our Tribe for 35 years, and I have 12 years serving on the Cherokee School Board. I’m retired which will give me more time to dedicate to Cherokee School System.

VOTE GLORIA “PUNKIN” GRIFFIN OUR STUDENTS NEED OUR DEDICATION FOR THEIR EDUCATION

Shennelle Feather – Elawodi (Yellowhill) Dinilawigi candidate

Siyo,

My name is Shennelle Feather, I am honored to be a candidate for Yellowhill Tribal Council. I am the eldest daughter of Cynthia Atine (Dinè) and Dane Feather (EBCI/Lakota). My clans are: Todích’íí’nii, ᎠᏂᎧᏫ, Tł’ízí lání, ᎠᏂᎦᏙᎨᏫ. I am a member of Raven Rock Stomp grounds where I’ve also been a shell shaker for 29 years, representing the Wolf Clan. Raised on the Qualla Boundary alongside my 2 sisters, Jatanna and Meona. I have been fortunate to experience firsthand the beauty, strength and connection that is our community. My maternal grandparents are Silas and Connie Atine from the Navajo Nation. My paternal grandmother is Toni Grant Tahquette (EBCI), her parents were Rebecca Catolster and Ernest Grant. My paternal grandfather was Joe Feather (EBCI), his parents were Jonah and Minnie Feather. My parents instilled in me the values of hard work, respect for our traditions, and the importance of giving back. These values have guided my journey and fueled my passion for contributing to our tribe’s and community’s well-being.

I am a graduate of Cherokee High School, 03’ Valedictorian where I was a member of the Lady Braves basketball team. I received my Bachelor of Art Degree in Biology from Trinity International University (IL), where I also played basketball and helped our team make an appearance in the NCCAA national tournament. After graduation I served as the assistant basketball coach for Trinity for 7 years. Upon leaving coaching, I began working my way towards management for the Chicagoland breakfast restaurant Egg Harbor Café until 2018. I then moved to North Dakota and was a High School Science teacher and Varsity Girls basketball coach for 2 years.

In 2020, I moved back to the Qualla Boundary, where I started with the Cherokee Indian Hospital as the Cultural Coordinator at Kanvwotiyi residential treatment center, where I had the distinct honor of helping community members reconnect to their cultural identities. I have dedicated time coaching travel league and senior games basketball teams for the past 2.5 years. Where I aspire to help mold the next generation of leaders while also continuing to learn from our elders. Working with these three demographics within our community has been a true honor and a blessing. I hope to support them in achieving their goals— whether through guidance, encouragement, or simply being a positive presence in their lives.

In 2022, I started as the Manager of Community Programming for the Museum of the Cherokee People. This experience has provided me with valuable insights into our history and has allowed me to learn about the challenges we have faced and the collective hopes we carry as a community.

Why are you the best candidate for the seat that you are running for?

I believe that I am a great fit for this role because I am a passionate, dedicated, hardworking, genuine servant leader. I represent a new generation of leadership who are eager to blend the wisdom of our elders with 21st century perspectives. Our community is in a transitional phase where honoring our past can beautifully coexist with embracing the future. I am committed to bridging the gap between these realms, ensuring that our progress does not come at the expense of our community. As a proud community member, I am deeply committed to serving our people, with compassion and grace. Combined with the vision of building a future that honors our cultural values and traditions while embracing opportunities for growth.

Top Priority:

If entrusted with your support, my main priority is Community Wellbeing and Quality of Life. To me there are 5 major categories that contribute to this; those are Health, Safety, Education, Prosperity and Cultural Enrichment.

How I would help as a tribal council member contribute to these 5 areas.

Get involved: Attending community clubs/board meetings Getting to know and understanding how tribal entities function Listen to community members: Develop office hours Create an appointment-based system for community members to utilize Research: What resolutions exist where language can be updated to benefit the community today Bring in new legislation to help How to improve policy, procedure, and processes Follow-up: Create a system to communicate the outcomes. Communication is key!

Thank you for considering my candidacy. I look forward to the opportunity to serve and work alongside each of you for the well-being of our community and tribe.

If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please reach out.

Servant leadership. Traditional Matriarch.