Dinilawigi approves Principal Chief’s Day to be celebrated in conjunction with President’s Day

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – For the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), the third Monday in February will be celebrated from now on as Principal Chief’s Day in conjunction with President’s Day. Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) approved Res. No. 486 unanimously during its regular session on Thursday, July 10, which made the designation.

The legislation was submitted by Dallas Bennett, an EBCI tribal member from Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) who serves as the constituent services representative in the Office of Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley. It states, “The position of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) is a time-honored institution in Cherokee society, reflecting a legacy of servant leadership, vision, and dedication to the well-being of the Cherokee people since time immemorial.”

It further states, “President’s Day is a federal holiday that honors the presidents of the United States but does not reflect the distinct leadership traditions, cultural identity, or sovereign governance of the EBCI.”

Bennett said in a statement to the One Feather, “Principal Chief’s Day is more than a holiday or day off from work — it’s a tribute to the strength and vision of those who’ve led the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians across generations. By observing it alongside President’s Day, we honor our leaders while affirming our sovereignty and our right to celebrate our history on our own terms. I’m thankful to Tribal Council for their unanimous support and to our people for upholding the legacy of Cherokee leadership”

Taline Ugvwiyu Alan B. Ensley said following passage of the resolution, “It’s a good resolution. We all respect our Chiefs and former Chiefs, and I think it’s a great thing that Dallas has done.”

On observance, the legislation states, “This holiday shall be observed annually on the third Monday in February in conjunction with President’s Day for all tribal government offices and employees.

Tribal programs, agencies, and schools are encouraged to honor this day through educational activities, cultural programming, and events that promote understanding of Cherokee leadership, governance, and historical continuity.”

An Exhibit A attachment to the legislation lists the Ugvwiyuhi of the EBCI as follows: Yonaguska, Salonitah (or Flying Squirrel), Lloyd R. Welch, Nimrod Jarrett Smith, Stillwell Saunooke, Andy Standing Deer, Jesse Reed, Bird Saloloneeta (or Young Squirrel), John Goins Welch, Joseph A. Saunooke, David Blythe, Sampson Owl, John A. Tahquette, Jarret Blythe, Henry Bradley, Osley Bird Saunooke, Walter Jackson, Noah Powell, John A. Crowe, Robert S. Youngdeer, Jonathan L. Taylor, Gerard Parker, Joyce Dugan, Leon Jones, Michell Hicks, Patrick Lambert, and Richard Sneed.