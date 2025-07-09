Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start awarded Tribal Childcare Licensure for the fifth year in a row

Submitted by EBCI Public Health & Human Services Division

CHEROKEE, N.C. – EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Public Health & Human Services Division (EBCI PHHS) Regulatory & Compliance Department (RCD) has announced the Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start (QB HS & EHS) centers, Dora Reed Center, and Big Cove Children’s Center have been awarded their annual Tribal Childcare Licensure for the fifth year. In 2019, Dinilawigi (Tribal Council) adopted Chapter 9 Childcare Licensure to the Cherokee Code of Ordinances giving EBCI Public Health & Human Services authority to license childcare facilities on EBCI tribal lands who meet the eligibility and licensing requirements.

To obtain a license, the educational facility was required to prove a high level of safety, staff competency, programmatic quality, and adherence to the Cherokee Administrative Regulations.

PHHS officials said, “PHHS RCD would like to congratulate Qualla Boundary Head Start and Early Head Start on receiving a score of 45 of the possible 45 points.”

PHHS officials noted, “Childcare Licensure for the EBCI has been a success due to the collaborations of EBCI Tribal Government, EBCI Legal Assistance Office, Qualla Boundary Head Start & Early Head Start, and EBCI Public Health & Human Services Regulatory & Compliance Department. Thank you to everyone for your teamwork towards seven generations of wellness. If interested in more information about licensure for your facility, you may reach out to the EBCI PHHS Regulatory & Compliance Department by calling (828) 359-6180.”