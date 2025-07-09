OBITUARY: Charles Asa James

Charles Asa James, 53, passed away July 3, 2025. He was born July 24, 1971 in Andrews, N.C. He is the son of the late Kenneth Wayne James Sr. of Marble, N.C., and Stella Louise Carver James of Bryson City, N.C.

Charles loved all music, especially heavy metal. He was a renowned drummer. Charles played in many bands and with many musicians. He loved playing music and especially going to his favorite band’s concerts.

Charles loved spending time with family and friends, and he was always there to help in anything needed. Charles loved spending time with family and friends, and he was always there to help in anything needed. A man of great faith, Charles was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Charles worked for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino for almost 24 years, where he was a security guard.

Charles worked for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino for almost 24 years, where he was a security guard.

Charles was dearly loved by his sister, Lisa James of Robbinsville, N.C., Laura James (Mark) of Florida; and two brothers, Kenny James Jr. of Marble, N.C. and Steven James of Missouri. He was very much loved by his nieces and nephews, Kendyl James Bowles, Anita Blackmon Chan, Alexis Jenkins Evans, William Blackmon; and great nephews Jace and Bo and James and Jude.

A funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 10 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Yellow Creek Cemetery located in Robbinsville, N.C.