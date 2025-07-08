Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks Elk Rover volunteers for 2025 season

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking individuals to join the Elk Rover volunteer team for the upcoming 2025 season. Elk Rovers share information with visitors about safe wildlife viewing and help keep elk and visitors safe. Elk Rovers will be stationed at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center, located near Cherokee, N.C.

Volunteer duties include:

Standing and walking for extended periods.

Assisting with traffic management along US 441/Newfound Gap Road.

Assisting and guiding visitors.

Educating visitors about wildlife safety and etiquette.

Answering general questions about the park.

Interested volunteers should commit to one, 4-hour afternoon shift per week on either Friday, Saturday or Sunday starting in July and continuing through mid-November.

All new Elk Rovers are required to attend a mandatory in-person training session in July. Additionally, volunteers will have the opportunity to learn alongside a dedicated team of experienced rovers and park rangers who will provide on-the-job training.

Interested in joining the team? Learn more here: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/getinvolved/volunteer.htm