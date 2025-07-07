OBITUARY: Daphne Carol Blount

Daphne Carol Blount, age 51 of Murphy, entered the glories of peace that passes all understanding and imagination at home on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with her loving family. Although she is no longer with us in her earthly body, her spirit lives on and she will forever be loved, remembered and cherished by her family and friends.

Daphne enjoyed spending time with her family, being a Panther’s fan, watching the Golden Girls show and being an artist. She also enjoyed her granddaughter, working in the medical field and helping others. Daphne loved the sound of waterfalls and rushing creeks. She especially loved animals and fostering pets at Valley River Humane Society.

She was preceded in death by her beloved great grandmother, Arnacie Conseen; her grandfather, George Moody Brown; her grandfather, Jim Cogdill; and her cousin, Donovan Underwood.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Blount; her sons, Christopher “Alex” Blount and Roman James Blount; her daughter, Taryn Alysse Blount; her granddaughter, Taylin Timiyah Blount; her mother, Mary Brown; her sister, Jessica Smith; her grandmother, Janie Brown of Robbinsville, N.C; and her aunts, Martha Brown, Marlene Brown and Barbara King, all of Robbinsville, N.C.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 10 at Vengeance Creek Baptist Church in Marble with Rev. Blake Ritz, Rev. Henry Ethridge, Jr. and Rev. John Paul Webb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Daphne’s honor to Valley River Humane Society in Murphy.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com