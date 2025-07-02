“I need to go and do my part”: Tribal elder’s memory honored with Congressional Record

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The life and military service of the late Fred B. Lunsford, an elder of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who was a World War II veteran and a Baptist minister, was honored during a ceremony at the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post 143 headquarters in Cherokee, N.C. on the morning of Wednesday, July 2. Representatives from Congressman Chuck Edward’s Office (R-N.C.) read a Congressional Record honoring Lunsford as well as presented a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol Building to Dan Lunsford, Fred’s son.

Warren Dupree, Post 143 commander, opened the program and stated, “I know and I feel his spirit with us here today. His presence is felt.”

He spoke on Fred Lunsford and noted the importance of honoring veterans. “To be a member of these beautiful people, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, means everything – it’s my soul, my power – along with each and every one of you. All we are asked to do is to believe in each other, to work with each other, to honor the memory of those men and women who gave that last bit of measure and those who served this country honorably. They served our people.”

Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks commented, “I appreciate all the work from the Congressman’s office and, especially, for the recognition of this family. We all knew Fred. We’re blessed to have known him and to have known his storytelling and book writing. He was a preacher and, of course, an intelligent man. The recognition of his service to this country is something that we all appreciate you lifting up.”

He added, “The recognition is well-deserved.”

Taline Ugvwiyu (Vice Chief) Alan B. Ensley, said, “It was a privilege knowing Fred. We got to be good friends over the years…he would always do the opening prayer at the Cherokee County community meetings. He always had to open with a story. I was always intrigued with the stories that he told. Some of them were heart-wrenching, the stories that happened when he was in battle. I don’t know how some of the men made it through what they went through.”

Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County) Rep. Adam Wachacha said, “I loved that old man. I’ll just put that out there first and foremost. I got to know him being in the community through my dad, who was a council member, then myself. Being a veteran myself, I got to share a lot of stories, and I got to hear the same stories that the Vice Chief talked about.”

He went on to say, “He was a very decorated veteran, and I got to learn a lot more about brother Fred through the little bit of time trying to get the recognition that he deserved. This is a true honor for someone that’s so well-deserving of having a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. I always enjoyed his family and Fred, and I know he’s at peace and in a better place. He’s definitely missed here a lot.”

The Congressional Record, which was presented to Congress on June 23, was read on Wednesday by Chris Burns, district director in Congressman Chuck Edward’s office. That record reads as follows:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor the life of Staff Sergeant Fred Bruner Lunsford of the United States Army, who passed away on March 1, 2025. Fred was born on March 7, 1925, and was enrolled as a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Fred graduated from Andrews High School in Andrews, North Carolina in the spring of 1943 and he and his wife, Gladys, were married on March 17, 1944, before Fred enlisted in the United States Army. Fred served as a Staff Sergeant during World War II and was deployed to the European Theater, with service at the Normandy Invasion, Battle of the Bulge and the Liberation of France. Fred was highly decorated for his bravery, leadership, and courage he displayed during those years of service. These decorations include the Europe-Africa-Middle East Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the Victory Medal, the Army Occupation Medal, and the Army Good Conduct Medal. Fred was honorably discharged from active duty following the war and returned home to Cherokee County, North Carolina where he would go on to be licensed to preach the Gospel on October 23, 1949, by Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Murphy, North Carolina and was ordained in 1950. On behalf of all of western North Carolina, I would like to take a moment to honor the life of Fred Bruner Lunsford.”

Following the presentations, Dan Lunsford, commented, “I’m seldom at a loss for words but this gets close.”

He said his father was very proud to have served and noted that Fred’s boss offered him a deferment because he was working in a sawmill which was contributing to the war effort. Dan noted, “He (Fred) told him, ‘No, I need to go and do my part’.

Dan added, “His connection to western North Carolina is deep and long…his affection and his great appreciation for being an enrolled member is so very real. He was honored to be a part of this Steve Youngdeeer post as well. And, he was honored to be a grand marshal for the Cherokee Indian Parade a few years back.

When we were discussing where to have this, it seemed, to me, most appropriate that it happen here because of this place and all it represents to the community and what it represented to my father. On behalf of the Fred Lundsford family, we are honored to receive this.”