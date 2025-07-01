OBITUARY: Charles Ray Elders

Charles Ray Elders, 82, of Whittier, N.C., went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 20, 2025. Charles was a native of Jackson County and a son of the late Raymond Elders and Louise Elders. He was preceded in death by his brother, Winfred Elders. Charles was the oldest of his 4 siblings.

Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Ward Elders; his son, Charles Dewayne Elders (Natalie) of Whittier, N.C.; his granddaughter Brittany Gass (Jon) of Whittier; his granddaughter Chelsea Leatherwood (Michael) of Bryson City; his great-granddaughter, Shelby Gass; his great-grandson, Nathan Gass; his bonus great-grandchildren Sydney and Rylan Leatherwood. Charles is also survived by two sisters, Cherry Lee Rhinehart and Linda Coggins. and one brother, Eddie Elders (Paula); and many nieces and nephews.

Charles enjoyed politics and served three terms as a Jackson County Commissioner. He worked on the Ronald Reagan Presidential campaign and got to know Ken Curtis, aka Festus, during that time too. He owned and operated his own business, Elders Superette, since 1986. He was a pillar of the community and worked hard to make life better for families in this area. He was always glad to meet people he knew with a smile and a warm handshake. He could share memories that everyone seemed to enjoy and remember as well. Charles was well known for his love of people and his willingness to help those in need. He loved his family and his friends. He was always smiling and ready to talk to and help people he met.

Serving as pallbearers for Charles were Dustin Nicholson, Tony Elders, Brandon Elders, Junior Williamson, Randall Stevens, and Clay Elders.

The family received friends Tuesday, June 24 at the Whittier Church of God. His funeral service followed. Burial was in the Union Hill Cemetery following the service.