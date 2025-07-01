Cherokee Senior Citizens participate in National Elder Abuse Awareness Walk

By RENISSA MCLAUGHLIN

EBCI Director of Youth and Adult Education

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Senior Citizens Program, in collaboration with community members, participated in a nationwide Elder Abuse Awareness Walk recently, joining thousands across the country to bring attention to a serious and often overlooked issue: the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults.

This event aligns with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), which is observed annually on June 15th. Established in 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and recognized by the United Nations, WEAAD seeks to raise awareness about the mistreatment of older persons and to highlight the cultural, societal, and systemic changes needed to ensure their safety and dignity.

Locally, the walk served not only as a show of solidarity, but as a call to action—reminding the community that elders are sacred and should be protected, heard, and supported. Participants wore black shirts, featuring a purple image, the official color of elder abuse awareness, and walked together to show unity in preventing harm against elders.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of respecting elders, reporting concerns, and ensuring that services and protections are in place. The walk concluded with refreshments, informational resources, and moments of reflection on how each individual can play a role in preventing elder abuse.

For the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, where intergenerational respect is a cultural value, events like this are a powerful reminder that protecting elders is not only a responsibility, but an honor. The program extends its thanks to the Area Agency on Aging “AAA” for their support, Principal Chief Hicks, Vice Chief Ensley, Councilman Perry Shell, and Councilman Tom Wahnetah for joining the event. A special thank you to the Sound of Music for providing entertainment during the event.