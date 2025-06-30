EBCI Tribal Option promotes healthy vision this July

Submitted by EBCI Tribal Option

July is recognized as Healthy Vision Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of eye health and encouraging individuals to take proactive steps to protect their vision.

In the United States, approximately 12 million people aged 40 and older live with some form of vision impairment, and nearly one million are blind. By the age of 75, nearly half of all Americans will develop cataracts. Additionally, over 2.1 million Americans over the age of 50 are affected by age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss.

Vision health is essential to overall well-being. Maintaining healthy eyes helps preserve independence, safety, and quality of life, especially as we age.

Several common eye conditions can significantly impact daily living. These include cataracts, refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, as well as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy. Yet, many people delay or skip their routine eye exams, often unaware of how critical they are in detecting and preventing serious conditions.

Taking care of your vision starts with a comprehensive approach to your overall health. Regular eye exams are the first line of defense. Eat Well, with a balanced diet that includes dark, leafy greens like spinach and kale, along with foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as salmon and tuna, can support eye health. Carrots and eggs are also known for their vision-boosting nutrients. Staying active can help reduce the risk of diseases that negatively affect the eyes, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

Avoiding tobacco products is another important step, as smoking increases the risk of developing macular degeneration and cataracts and can damage the optic nerve. It’s also important to know your family’s medical history and share it with your healthcare provider, since genetics can play a role in many eye diseases.

Eye protection is just as important as regular checkups. Sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB radiation not only reduce glare and ease eye strain, but also help prevent conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. Sunglasses also shield the delicate skin around the eyes from sun damage and reduce exposure to dust and wind.

In situations where eye injuries are possible such as during sports, home repairs, or construction work, wearing protective eyewear can be crucial. Experts estimate that up to 90 percent of eye injuries can be prevented with proper protection. Parents are encouraged to make sure their children Play Well and wear safety gear during recreational activities, too.

With increased screen time a part of modern life, it’s also important to give your eyes regular breaks. Following the 20-20-20 rule—looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes—can help reduce digital eye strain and help your Stay Well.

While eye care is important for everyone, certain groups face greater risks. Factors like aging, obesity, and a family history of eye disease can increase the likelihood of developing serious conditions. Additionally, research shows that individuals in African American, Hispanic, and Native American communities are more likely to experience eye health challenges.

During Healthy Vision Month, EBCI Tribal Option encourages all community members to Eat Well, Play Well, and Stay Well, by prioritizing their vision. Taking small steps today can help protect your eyesight for years to come.

Note: In partnership with the Cherokee One Feather, EBCI Tribal Option is proud to launch a new column in the first edition of every month to raise awareness around health campaigns and priorities impacting members of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.