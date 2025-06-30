Cherokee Court releases Administrative Order adopting guide for attorney’s fees in criminal cases

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On June 16, the Cherokee Court of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBC) released an Administrative Order, effective July 1, for “Reimbursement of Attorney’s Fees For Appointed Counsel in Criminal Cases,” signed by Bradley Letts, Chief Justice of the Cherokee Supreme Court; Monty Beck, Chief Judge of Cherokee Court; and Barbara Parker, Associate Judge of Cherokee Court.

The order reads as follows:

“This matter is before the Court pursuant to the authority granted under Chapter 7 of the Cherokee Code and the inherent authority of the Cherokee Court.

Rule 7 of the Cherokee Rules of Criminal Procedure provides: “If a defendant receives appointed counsel and is convicted, the Court may Order the defendant to pay the counsel fees as part of the Judgment or as part of the costs of Court.”

The Court adopts as a guide the attached schedule of attorney’s fees for appointed criminal cases. The schedule shall be effective July 1, 2025.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:

Effective July 1, 2025, the Cherokee Court will exercise its discretion to determine

whether to order a defendant who is convicted to pay attorney’s fees as part of the

judgment.

The Cherokee Court will use the attached schedule as a guide. The judge may deviate

from the schedule, including deciding not to assess any fees, if satisfactory information is

presented to the Court that an attorney expended more or less time than shown on the

schedule or that other circumstances warrant deviating from the schedule.”

The “Appointed Fee Schedule in Criminal Cases” effective July 1 and determined using a $75 hourly rate is shown below: