OBITUARY: Idalee Inez Huskey

Idalee Inez Huskey, a faithful servant of the Lord, cherished mother, grandmother, entrepreneur, and beloved pillar of the Cherokee, N.C. community, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2025. She was 88 years old.

Born (Feb. 20, 1937) and raised in the beautiful mountains of Cherokee, NC, Idalee was a woman of unwavering faith, abundant love, and a grateful heart. She lived a life full of purpose, always choosing joy and praising the Lord unceasingly. She was the proud and devoted mother of two children, Edward Huskey and Alita Huskey Cunningham, and the deeply adored grandmother of Shasta and her spouse, Chad, and Brandi Cunningham and her spouse, Charlie, Gavin, Cody, and Ian Huskey, and great grandchildren, Braxton and Brandon Cunningham, Finn Griner, each of whom she poured her love and wisdom into.

Throughout her life, Idalee was a natural builder of businesses, of traditions, of people, and of community connections. A true trailblazer and gifted entrepreneur, she started and operated several cornerstone establishments that helped shape Cherokee’s local landscape, including the Pow-wow Gift Shop, Wolfe Campground, Video Den, Country Breeze Cabins, and the Village Diner. Her entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and tireless work ethic helped lay the foundation for countless family memories while creating welcoming spaces for both locals and visitors alike.

But it was her day-to-day presence that truly made Idalee unforgettable. Her attitude was always one of gratitude, and she reminded those around her that joy was a choice made daily. To know Idalee was to feel that joy, she was the rock everyone turned to, the one who could lift spirits with just a smile, a joke, or her infectious laughter. Even in the hardest of times, she offered light, faith, humor, and steady love when others needed it most. Her strength was quiet but constant, and her faith in God never wavered.

Her home was a sanctuary filled with laughter, prayer, the smell of her famous fudge, and the simple comfort of her perfectly made scrambled eggs. Her heart was even more open than her home-whether sharing a home-cooked meal, a warm story, or a prayer, Idalee made everyone feel like family. She was the heart of every holiday, especially Christmas, which she celebrated with unmatched warmth and magic, gathering family and friends under her roof to feel her love, her laughter, and her belief in the beauty of togetherness.

More than anything, Idalee was a beacon of encouragement who led by example, offering kindness, grace, and strength to all who knew her. Her absence will leave a deep void, but her presence will never be forgotten. Her legacy is one of deep love, unwavering faith in God, and an unshakeable commitment to her family and community.

A celebration of her life and faith will be held at the Crisp Funeral Home on Monday, June 30.