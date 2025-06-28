OBITUARY: Florence Addie Reed

Florence Addie Reed, also known as “Babe,” beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Born on May 6, 1965, Babe lived a life filled with love, kindness, and pride in her Native American heritage.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilson Hunter Reed, and her mother, Dell Reed. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Charlie Reed, Tommy Reed, Mike Reed, Alan Reed, Freddy Reed; and her grandson, Gregory “Hunter” Maney.

Babe is survived by her sons, Gregory “Dale” Maney, Dennis Maney, Timothy “Tim” Maney; and her daughter, Tiffany Maney. She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter, Oaklyn; sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Reed family home on Monday, June 30 beginning at 4 p.m. Babe will remain in the home until the Funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1 with Ben Reed officiating. Burial will follow at the Reed family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.