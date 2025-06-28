Graceful beauty: Nakoa Chiltoskie enjoys dancing and the camaraderie of pow wows

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Nakoa Chiltoskie, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, loves the graceful movements of dancing and the camaraderie that pow wows bring. She started dancing at age 7.

She commented, “I remember my grandpa had a pink picnic table in the front yard and I would get on top of it and pretend it was a stage and dance a basic step back and forth. My mom saw my interest and asked Keredith Owens to teach me how to dance. I would go over to Annie and Guy’s (Owens) house a couple nights a week and we would practice in the driveway. She would dance and have me hop at the same time touching the bottom of her feet as she kicked and I kicked to help me learn to keep time. Those were the funnest days.”

It went from there. “Once I was able to keep beat and knew a few moves, Tooter and Kema took me under their wing and began taking me to pow wow with them. My mom and dad were so supportive. My mom stayed up all night before the 4th of July Powwow making a red, black, and white fancy dance outfit for me. Beaver Grant also made me a blue sequin cape and leggings with fire color beadwork. I danced fancy until I was in my early 20’s then I began to dance jingle. I switched to southern cloth a few years later. That is the category I currently dance in.”

Southern Cloth is a style she really enjoys. “I am drawn to women’s traditional because of the grace the women show when dancing. The way the fringe moves to the beat, but yet their bodies are held with strict posture. It is very beautiful to watch.”

Her favorite pow wow is the Woodland Bowl in Keshena, Wisc. “I love watching all of the woodland dancers and the wild rice hot dishes are the best!”

Some of the dances on her bucket list are Morongo, Calif.; Muckleshoot Veterans Pow Wow in Auburn, Wash.; and the Ute Indian Tribe 4th of July Pow Wow in Fort Duchesne, Utah.

“Some of my favorite things about traveling to pow wows are the memories you make while traveling with your family and getting to see places you have never visited before. It’s always good to see old friends and also make new ones. The food is always a bonus.”

Chiltoskie is an experienced crafter and seamstress. “I love to sew. This is one of my favorite parts of making regalia. The feeling of pride that you get when you create something that is an expression of your inner creativity and see it come to life is amazing. It motivates you to continue to create. It’s all about taking a traditional concept and making it your own, developing your signature in the art world.”

She has many memories going to pow wows over the years, but one sticks out. “One of my favorite pow wow moments was when my children were brought into the circle. I believe it is so important to teach your children about culture and have them actively participating. It keeps them grounded in life.”

Chiltoskie plans to keep dancing for years to come. “What keeps me going to dances year after year is the family you make with others near and far. It’s like a homecoming when you see them. Good feelings and great conversations. The songs sung just give you such a good feeling in your heart.”

She is very thankful for all of the help and hospitality she’s received at pow wows over the years. “There are many people who have helped along the way, but my mom did her best to always bead and sew for me even when she wasn’t quite sure how to make it. My dad always made sure to drive us to pow wows, and even to Maryland. We looked forward every year to getting to see Sharron and Wilson Roberts. Tooter and Kema Owens always made sure to take me with them traveling. Kim Wildcatt would loan me a dress and even her beadwork at times. All of these people showed me so much love and I am grateful.”