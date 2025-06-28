Cherokee Nation establishes “Task Force to Examine the Impact of Slavery on Cherokee Nation’s 19th-Century Economy and Infrastructure”

Anadisgoi (Cherokee Nation News) release

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on June 19 signed an Executive Order establishing the “Task Force to Examine the Impact of Slavery on Cherokee Nation’s 19th-Century Economy and Infrastructure”. The order underscores the tribe’s dedication to confronting its history and addressing historical inequalities.

The creation of the task force was part of the Cherokee Nation’s Juneteenth celebration during an event in downtown Tahlequah. The celebration reflected on the tribe’s commitment to equality and its acknowledgment of the intertwined histories of the Cherokee Nation and Freedmen citizens.

“Juneteenth is a time to reflect on the significance of freedom and equality in our shared history,” said Chief Hoskin. “Today, we honor the contributions and resilience of Freedmen descendants and ensure their story is deeply intertwined with Cherokee history. This task force represents another step in our ongoing commitment to acknowledge truth and strive for justice.”

The Executive Order charges the newly formed task force with examining key aspects of slavery’s role in shaping the Cherokee Nation during the 19th century. Areas of focus include the use of slave labor in building infrastructure, the socio-economic impacts of slavery, and how its history is presented in Cherokee Nation-owned historic sites and publications. The task force will also seek to create a registry identifying structures built with slave labor and provide recommendations for further study.

Deputy Chief Bryan Warner emphasized the importance of these efforts, noting their value in fostering a stronger, more inclusive Cherokee Nation.

“Equality is essential for strengthening our community and bolstering our sovereignty,” Deputy Chief Warner said. “This work allows us to better understand our past so that we can chart a more equitable future for all Cherokee citizens.”

The new executive order builds upon prior measures including the 2020 Executive Order on Equality and its 2024 expansion, which established a task force to ensure Freedmen citizens have equal access to tribal programs and services. The equality task force’s findings, presented during Cherokee Nation’s 2024 Juneteenth celebration, revealed areas for improvement in participation and accessibility for Freedmen citizens across various tribal services.

Task force members will include:

Melissa Payne, Cherokee Freedmen Community Liaison

Travis Owens, Cherokee Nation Businesses’ Vice President of Cultural Tourism

Tralynna Scott, Cherokee Nation Special Envoy to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and CNB Chief Economist

Ashawna Miles, Cherokee Nation Director of Self Governance

Shella Bowlin, Cherokee Nation Secretary of State

Any member of the Cherokee Nation Freedmen Art and History Project Committee as nominated by the committee

The Task Force will also examine the content of Cherokee Nation’s museums, historic sites and related published information to ensure the story of slavery, emancipation and the struggle for equality by Cherokee Nation citizens of Freedmen descent are included.

“Juneteenth is about understanding where we’ve been and understanding that there have been improvements, but there’s more improvement to be done,” said Deputy Speaker of the Council Kevin Easley Jr. “I know that I stand alongside my entire Council and our administration when I say we stand with our community in recognition of Juneteenth.”

The Task Force on Slavery and the 19th-Century Economy is set to complete its work by January 15, 2026, with a final report to be made publicly available.

“Our ancestors’ stories are being shared; we’re speaking on behalf of and we get to hear and understand and connect with those individuals,” said Payne. “And that’s important, because as a Cherokee people, we understand the importance of our ancestors. We are all Cherokee, and it’s beautiful to be embodied by such of a great Nation.”