Traveling traditionally: Anthony Lett enjoys dancing and traveling

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Anthony Lett, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been in the pow wow dance arena for most of his life. “Like some of us, we are born into it. I, myself, was brought into the circle in 1974 as a fancy dancer. Currently, I dance men’s traditional. I sometimes dance chicken or straight in specials.

I stopped dancing at a young age. As I got older, I started asking questions about family members and there being veterans. As I learned about northern traditional dance, I understood it could be a way to honor not only my family members but all veterans.”

He doesn’t have a favorite pow wow per se. “So many have changed locations. I can say that I do love attending Poarch Creek Pow Wow, where I have been going for a long time, and, of course, my hometown pow wow (Eastern Band Cherokee) here.”

That pow wow is special to Lett as he met his wife, Lisianna, at the Eastern Band Cherokee Pow Wow in Cherokee, N.C. on July 4, 2010. Friday of this year’s pow wow will be the 15th anniversary of their meeting.

“There are so many elements that bring me back year after year. One thing I really enjoy is a pow wow that has specials. I like dancers having the chance to dance in other categories outside of their own.”

Hitting the road is a large part of being a pow wow dancer. “My favorite part of traveling is getting to see different states, cities, etc. It’s always fun to experience new food spots, too.”

Lett has several pow wows on his bucket list including: Four Bears Pow Wow in New Town, N.D.; Prairie Band Potawatomi Pow Wow in Mayetta, Kan.; Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Mont.; and the Muckleshoot Pow Wow in Bonney Lake, Wash.

He is thankful for those who have helped him over the years. “I would like to thank Ron and Judy Gibson. They took me in when I was coming back to pow wow. They both encouraged me and helped me have the understanding of a pow wow dancer and how to represent other tribes’ customs with my regalia. They made sure I had an understanding of why I was wearing and using certain elements on my regalia. I’d like to also thank, of course, my mom and dad.”