OBITUARY: Nancy Chiltoskie

Nancy Chiltoskie, youngest daughter of Watty and Tennie Chiltoskie, passed away on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Nancy grew up in the Big Y area before attending boarding schools in Georgia and Santa Fe, N.M. She graduated from Haskell Indian Junior College. In 1993, she moved back to Cherokee. At Cherokee Central Schools, she worked in administration for 20 years. Nancy was grateful to spend time with friends and family. She loved traveling with friends and family as much as she could.

Her family takes comfort knowing she joins close friends Richard, Reuben, Jannie, Rosie and John. She leaves behind a daughter, a son, granddaughter, grandson, many beloved nieces and nephews, and two cherished cat companions.

Deep thanks to Jeremy Hyatt and his H.E.L.P. crew for their assistance over the past years.

A private service will be held at a later date.