Dancing into Legacy: The Bottchenbaughs

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Bernice and Rick Bottchenbaugh, elders of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) from Kolanvyi (Big Cove) and champion traditional powwow dancers, have been dancing with their children since the early eighties. Now, those children, Richie, Frankie and Karina, have children and grandchildren who dance, too. The husband and wife pair have created a generational legacy of powwow dancers.

“We want to get [Karina’s] girls in there. She’s got two, and the younger one watches powwow videos and every now and then she’ll just cut up and start dancing like she knows how to dance. I said, ‘Karina, we need to put her in an outfit and let her dance.’ So, hopefully we will by the Fourth,” said Bernice, who has a long list of head dancer honors and contest wins in her powwow history.

“I started dancing to be in there with them (her children and husband), and I really got into it. I really started loving it and felt really good about it,” she said.

Their daughter, Karina Crowe, won her first contest at 18 months old. The whole family has a slew of contest wins and honors, becoming renowned competition on the powwow trail.

When asked how they all got so good, Rick said it was about the passion they bring into the circle. “It’s really in the blood, in the heart. Put your body into it and your soul.”

Plus, ample competition and quality presentation. “There’s a lot of drums out there. You got to learn them. You got to get seen by the other dancers, how you do, how you perform, and you need to update your outfit. Beadwork counts. They look at your regalia, too,” he said.

Rick beaded an impressive regalia that includes a forward-facing wolf in the middle of his chest. “My father-in-law (the late Walker Calhoun) said, ‘How’d you get it to where it’s looking at me? I said, ‘I don’t know. It just worked out that way.’”

Bernice said her father was her biggest fan at the powwow. “My dad, he’s been gone 13 years, and he used to love to watch me. He would come to every place he could to watch me. He was always praising me and hoping for me, even if I didn’t win,” she said.

“We were taught when we started that you don’t dance for yourself. You dance for the people who can’t. So, when you put that in your heart also, then it gives you the extra umph when you need it. I dance for him.”

The Bottchenbaughs have also added to their family along the trail. “All of us traveling, we made a lot of friends. They got so close, we became family,” Bernice said.

When Rick had to undergo a quadruple bypass in 2022, their powwow family stepped up with donations, just as Bernice and Rick had shared their winnings to help other dancers throughout the years.

“It’s considered a ceremonial circle. You become family because of that. You’re there for each other, pray for each other, help each other out when needed,” she said.

“It’s an honor to be in that circle. I taught my kids to just say a prayer that you do the right thing when you step in.”

Rick and Bernice both took second place last year at the 45th Annual Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Powwow on July 2, 2024, in Men’s Golden Age Combined (55+) (Traditional-Straight) and Women’s Golden Age Combined (55+) (Traditional) respectively.

“At our age, I think I want to quit, but then we go out and we can still do it,” Bernice said.

Rick said the drums keep him coming back, “I love to hear good drums. When you got that good beat, you can’t help but get into it.”