Cherokee Youth Center honors its heart and soul: Staff, Board, and Tribal Government

Submitted by RENISSA MCLAUGHLIN

EBCI Director of Youth and Adult Education

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In a recent heartfelt ceremony filled with gratitude and celebration, the Cherokee Youth Center honored its Board of Directors, dedicated staff, and the steadfast support of the Tribal government—three pillars that continue to uphold its mission of serving Cherokee youth.

The event, marked by moving reflections and warm camaraderie, served as a reminder of the profound impact a united community can have on its youngest members.

“This organization was built on the belief that every child deserves a safe space, a strong support system, and the opportunity to thrive,” said the Matt Hollifield, Cherokee Youth Center manager, addressing staff and their families. “Thanks to your unwavering commitment – your countless hours, tireless efforts, and passionate leadership—that belief is more than a mission statement. It’s a living reality.”

Special appreciation was given to the Tribal government for its continued investment in youth-focused programs. “Your wisdom in preparing for the future and prioritizing the wellbeing of our Native youth has been instrumental,” Hollifield said, adding a light-hearted nod to former Youth Center members Driver Blythe and Dallas Bennett, who now work with the Tribe. “If you ever have questions about what we do here, ask them—they’re never at a loss for words.”

Board members were praised for their contributions and dedication to the organization. “You understand that we’re not just providing childcare – we’re nurturing young minds, developing character, and building the next generation of caring, responsible, and resilient citizens,” Hollifield noted.

The staff, described as mentors and role models, received special recognition for their daily dedication. Their efforts have transformed the lives of children facing profound adversity, from those in foster care and group homes to youth coping with trauma. “With time, consistency, love, and guidance, these same children found their voice, their strength, and a path,” he said. “They’ve gone on to become firefighters, teachers, police officers—even politicians. (We can’t win them all!)”

Quoting the timeless phrase, “To the world you may be one person, but to one person, you may be the world,” the evening closed with dinner.

“Tonight, we don’t just say thank you—we celebrate you,” Hollifield concluded. “Your service is not only appreciated; it is admired and deeply respected.”

Following the speech, awards were handed out to honor their service in the program – underscoring a night devoted to those who make a lasting difference in the lives of Cherokee youth.

Those honored included: Seth Ledford; Dorian Reed, 3 months; Beth McCoy, 8 months; Annie Sims-Bigmeat, 9 months; Tevy West, 10 months; Caressa Jackson, 1 year; Jae Lossiah, 1.5 years; Rebecca Corrona-Smith, 1 year and 2 months; Damon Ledford, 1 year and 7 months; Jenni Junaluska, 2 years and 1 month; Tiffany Cooper, 2 years and 3 months; Citrus Bigwitch, 2 years and 7 months; Luci Liri, 3 years; Sierra Davis, 3 years; Natasha Junaluska, 7 years; Remy Catt, 9 years and 10 months; Nellie Smith, 16 years; Stephanie French, 18 years; and Matt Hollifield, 17 years.