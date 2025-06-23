OBITUARY: Lucy Taylor Bigmeat

Lucy Taylor Bigmeat, 94, of the Painttown Community in Cherokee, N.C., went home to Paradise on June 20, 2025, surrounded by her family members. Born to William Taylor and Cecelia Standingdeer, she lived there until she met the love of her life, Mark Welch Bigmeat, and they made their home in Flint, Michigan, until 1972 before returning to Cherokee.

She stayed home taking care of the family until her children were all in school. She worked at Hurley Hospital in the dietary department.

Lucy and Mark were the parents of seven children: Earl Bigmeat, her oldest son, died within a few weeks of birth. James E. Bigmeat, Marie Bigmeat (deceased 1989), Wesley G. Bigmeat (Aubrey), Samson Bigmeat (deceased 2020), Louzett Standley, and Rechanda Waldroup (Leroy).

She loved her family and her church family (Rock Springs Baptist Church), in which she was a faithful member singing in the choir for many years while she was able to attend. She loved being outside, bowling with her sons and other seniors at senior games. Lucy loved meeting new people when she established her rental units, helping people have a safe home. Traveling around the country was a favorite pastime.

“Lucy was a flower. Beautiful throughout her life, beloved by her family, whom she took great care of, and whom took great care of her. Unfortunately, all flowers lose their bloom, and eventually, they wilt. But not all flowers are loved equally, and Lucy was the most beloved of all.

She is in Heaven now, resting easy after a long and fulfilling life. But we shall not forget her, or her kindness to us, her children and grandchildren, sisters and brothers and cousins.” Her grandson Isaya wanted to contribute to her obituary.

She was a strong, independent woman when the love of her life died in July 1975. He taught her to take charge and be in control to remain strong for the family. Her children gave her joy and comfort following the years of her husband’s death. But she loved those grandchildren when they appeared in her life. James E Bigmeat II (the moose) deceased 2013, Matthew Bigmeat, Elizabeth (Bisket) Bigmeat, Charlene (Chipper) Littlejohn Driver, Mickey aka Chuck Rattler (deceased 1983). Crystal Waldroup Brady (Nathan), Nicey Bigmeat, Chandra Bigmeat, Isaya Bigmeat, Sequoyah Bigmeat, and Wally Bigmeat.

Her great-grandchildren: Deven Driver, Isabel Driver, Aiden Driver, Michael Bigmeat, Ezekiel Bigmeat, Noah Bigmeat, Annie-Sims Bigmeat, Dahlilah Arneach, Emmalynn Arneach, Brian Bigmeat, Lillian Bigmeat, Mykeal Kenny, Bradix Brady, Domnix Brady, Tanner Brady and Xaiden Bigmeat.

Her great-great-grandchildren are Dominic Kenny, Sophia Kenny, Mykela Kenny, Jazmine Kenny, Rainbow Kenny, Ezmerelda Kenny, Phoenix Kenny, Olivia Driver, Nahla Driver, and Emmie Driver.

Lucy, is preceded in the death of parents, William Taylor and Cecelia Taylor; and siblings, William (Bill) Taylor II, Wilma Junaluska, Cecil Taylor, Mitch Taylor, Gilbert Taylor, and Hazel Taylor.

She had many nephews and nieces who she loved and was around. Marie Junaluska was a close friend and companion.

Pallbearers are Sequoyah Bigmeat, Wally Bigmeat, Noah Bigmeat, Ezekiel Bigmeat, Deven Driver, and Aiden Driver. Matt Bigmeat, and Nathan Brady will be the alternates.

Visitation will be at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Monday, June 23; viewing of body from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Tuesday, June 24 and will begin at 11 a.m., at which time the family would invite friends to come up and speak or share their fond memories of Lucy. All singers are invited to come and lift our spirits. Her burial will be at Taylor Cemetery on Standingdeer Rd.

Lucy’s family wants to thank the Tsali Care staff, the residents there as her extended family, the Cherokee Hospital Medical, and Nursing Staff, and her extended family and friends that had an impact on her life. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words of encouragement at this time. Tribal Construction for preparing mama’s grave site as her body’s final resting place. Most importantly, praise the Lord. Thank you, Jesus, for allowing her to be our loving mother.

Crisp Funeral Home will assist with the final arrangements.