OBITUARY: Hoyt Lunsford

Hoyt Lunsford, age 89, of Marble, left behind his physical body on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Hoyt was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a wordsmith, a musician, craftsman, educator and so much more. Throughout his life he encouraged and supported many students, musicians, teachers, and his family. He did those things quietly and without expectation of recognition. He was a leader in several local churches through the years; leading the choirs, playing the piano for many occasions, and teaching. He loved the people of Vengeance Creek, Andrews First, and Marble Springs Baptist Churches. He also was a leader in the Cherokee County Schools holding the positions of teacher, principal, and associate superintendent. He was a recognized elder of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians.

Family members who predeceased Hoyt are the mother of his children, Nina Brown Lunsford; his parents, Pearlie and Inez Rogers Lunsford; brother, Fred Lunsford and wife, Gladys; sisters, Furel Lunsford and Beatrice Rose and husband, Kendall; his grandson, Kenton Parker; and sister-in-law, Alta Rogers and husband, Glenn.

Those who are left behind to remember him with love and smiles are his wife, Margaret Cole Lunsford; and children, Andrea Vaught, Lana Parker and husband, John, Morgan Lunsford and wife, Angela. His grandchildren are Joshua Vaught and wife, Evelin, Jeremiah Vaught and wife, Maysa, James Vaught and wife, Keri, Joslyn Parker-Booth, and husband, Michael, Isaiah Lunsford, and Regan Lunsford. The great grandchildren, who will be guided by those who learned from him how to guide and love are Malachi, Isaac, Daniel, Kimber, Zander, Cooper, Titus, and Atarah. He also will be remembered by brother-in-law Roy Brown and wife, Ruby and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family thanks the caregivers of Hospice of North Carolina and EBCI Respite Care for providing care with kindness, patience, and understanding.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 29 at Marble Springs Baptist Church with the Reverend Jeremiah Vaught officiating. The eulogy will be provided by his son, Morgan Lunsford.

There will be time to visit with the family and share memories from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will take place at Vengeance Creek Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made in memory of Hoyt Lunsford to Broyhill Children’s Home at 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28712 or Cherokee County Retired School Personnel c/o Katherine Dailey PO Box 882, Murphy, North Carolina. Please mark the donation for the scholarship fund.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy in charge of all arrangements.

