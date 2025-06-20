Interior, USDA Forest Service expand mental health support for federal wildland firefighters and dispatchers

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced on Friday, June 20 that federal wildland firefighters and dispatchers now have access to expanded mental health support through a network of licensed providers. As mandated by Congress, the new therapy service is designed to address the unique needs of those in emergency management positions.

Wildland firefighters and support staff work in dangerous, high-stress environments that can expose them to trauma and cumulative stress, increasing their risk of mental health challenges. The new service provides a network of licensed providers, who have expertise in addressing the mental health needs of emergency responders.

“Through the dedication and perseverance of our wildland firefighters and dispatchers, the Interior Department continues to protect communities, critical infrastructure, and natural resources from the threat of wildfires,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By providing essential tools to bolster their resilience, we are strengthening our wildland fire workforce so we can better defend against the growing threat of wildfires across the United States.”

“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line to protect us, our resources and our communities. We are so grateful for their service, and we are happy to provide them with more support if they need it,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke L. Rollins. “As we approach peak fire season, access to mental health services for our firefighters and first responders will now be easier and more convenient so we can continue to have the best wildland firefighting force in the world.”

This service is just one of the resources available through the Federal Wildland Firefighter Health and Wellbeing Program to support the mental and physical health of wildland fire personnel. Jointly led by the Agriculture and Interior departments, the program seeks to improve our understanding of the short- and long-term mental and physical health effects of working in wildland fire, and to position the departments to better address these health risks.

The new therapy service includes year-round access to confidential therapy sessions with licensed mental health professionals who understand the demands of emergency response work. Providers will be available in every state. The service is offered to permanent, temporary, seasonal and year-round wildland firefighters and dispatchers with the USDA Forest Service and the Interior Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The new service is part of a broader effort by the federal government to improve recruitment and retention across the wildland fire workforce and position the Nation to more effectively respond to wildfires and mitigate future risk.