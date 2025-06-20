Brew Brothers joins expansion lineup at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel 

MURPHY, N.C. – Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel has been in constant growth since breaking ground on its $275 million expansion project in October 2022. As the project nears completion, the property is excited to announce the addition of Brew Brothers, a renowned brewpub founded by the Carano family in 1995, to its roster of amenities.

Recognized as the “Best Brewpub in America” by Nightclub & Bar magazine, Brew Brothers is celebrated for its lively atmosphere, outstanding service and award-winning craft beer. Construction is already well underway for the new venue, which will take the place of the former Landing Café. The 7,500-square-foot space will feature seating for over 140 guests, including a 34-seat bar pouring 12 taps of acclaimed draft brews with full bar offerings. Guests can look forward to a thoughtfully crafted menu featuring classic pub fare for lunch and dinner, as well as a daily breakfast buffet. With over 50 high-definition TVs strategically placed throughout the space, every seat will offer a prime view, making it an ideal destination for sports fans.

“We’re thrilled to bring Brew Brothers to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River,” said Lumpy Lambert, general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel. “We’re committed to enhancing the guest experience with top-tier dining and entertainment options, so with Brew Brothers’ reputation for quality and energy, it made it a perfect fit for our growing property.”

Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River is now accepting applications for a variety of positions at Brew Brothers. Those interested in joining the dynamic team, and being part of the launch of a nationally celebrated dining experience, can apply online at harrahscherokeejobs.com. Harrah’s Cherokee Team Members receive competitive pay, access to tuition and certification reimbursement programs, as well as career advancement opportunities across Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos.

Brew Brothers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Additional details, including a grand opening date, will be shared in the coming months.