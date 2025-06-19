EBCI Government Explained: Cherokee Police Commission

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission’s duties and responsibilities are outlined in Chapter 120 of the Cherokee Code. Sec. 120-1 states, “The Cherokee Police Commission is hereby established as a law enforcement oversight component of the Tribe appointed according to C.C. Section 120-4.”

According to Sec. 120-4, the Commission is comprised of eight members (six representing the six townships, one “at-large” male, and one “at-large” female) appointed by the Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) and approved by Dinilawigi (Tribal Council).

The current members of the Cherokee Police Commission include: Buddy Johnson, Kolanvyi (Big Cove); Gene “Tunney” Crowe, Tsisqwohi (Birdtown); Regina Rosario, Aniwodihi (Painttown); Anita Lossiah, Elawodi (Yellowhill); Rick Queen, Wayohi (Wolftown); Hilary Norville, Tutiyi/Tsalagi Gadugi (Snowbird/Cherokee County); Israel Rodriguez, male at-large; and Kym Parker, female at-large.

Sec. 120-4(b) states that Commissioners shall serve three-year terms but no one can serve longer than six years.

The Commission’s overall purpose is outlined in Sec. 120-2, “The purpose of the Commission is to provide performance and regulatory oversight of Tribal law enforcement agencies and to act as the liaison between the community, law enforcement agencies, and the Executive and Legislative branches of Tribal government providing transparency, advice and advocacy for effective policies and protocols that will help reduce crime and increase safety and justice on Tribal trust lands.”

Sec. 120-3(e) defines law enforcement agency as “an agency responsible for enforcing the laws of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, including but not limited to: the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD), the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE), the Natural Resources Enforcement Office (NREO), Cherokee Animal Control (CAC), Marshall Service/Probation, and Detention Center”.

Sec. 120-5 outlines the authority of the Commission. Sec. 120-5(a) states, “Oversight of all Tribal Law Enforcement agencies. The Chief of Police and other Tribal Law Enforcement Managers shall manage the daily operations of their respective program and the commission shall ensure that the implementation of applicable law policies, standards, regulations, and law are being achieved by law enforcement. The Chief of Police and other Tribal Law Enforcement Managers shall provide monthly reports to the Commission for its execution of the authorities expressed in this section.”

Some of the other areas of authority from that section include reviewing policies and procedures in various areas; making recommendations on annual budgets, qualifications for ranks and grades, and the purchase of equipment; monitoring complaints of officer misconduct; and more. Fully read Sec. 120-5 for a listing {(a) to (p)} of their complete authority.