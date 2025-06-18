OBITUARY: Robert Cooper

Robert Cooper, 86, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, at his home while working in his yard.

Born in March of 1939, Robert was the son of Arnold Cooper and Myrtle Keener Cooper of Cherokee, and was the youngest of nine siblings, including two brothers and six sisters. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Jesse Clement, Dixie Arneach, Sue Owle, and Barbra Strickland, all of Cherokee; Frances Collins of Franklin; and his brother, James A. Cooper of Cherokee.

He is survived by one sister, Wilma Morris, and one brother, Candler R. Cooper, both of Cherokee.

Robert and Irene Crowe Cooper had two sons: Robert A. “Noodle” Cooper (Tina Bridges), of Cherokee; and Casey M. Cooper (Jill Carpenter), also of Cherokee. Robert has three grandchildren: Katherine (27), Jackson (24), and Mary (20), all of the Birdtown Community in Cherokee, N.C.

He joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1958 and served four years as a proud member of the Seabees. His work and career history included construction and tunnel work, cook, and restaurant owner, but he was most known for his personal business selling produce and mercantile. He was renowned for his amazing cheeseburgers, homemade chili, and his famous boiled peanuts.

Robert was the embodiment of the Seabees’ “Can Do” motto. He could do most anything he needed with what he had available, had no use for excessiveness, and had a hatred for excuses, self-pity, and wastefulness.

Robert had many accomplishments and achievements in life, but none more special to him than being recognized as the “2023 Olivet Church Good Neighbor of the Year.” Olivet United Methodist was his church, and he loved his church family and many special friends like Ruby Dobbins.

He loved to spend time with his sons, their wives and his grandchildren, and taking joy rides with his brother Candler. Nothing made him happier than good company and a scenic leisurely drive, while listening to old-time country music and bluegrass.

He enjoyed the outdoors, occasional gardening, making money, saving money, and giving it away. He loved to share stories-sometimes to impart wisdom, but mostly to entertain, create laughter, and bring joy to others.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Robert said, “Remind them that I was a damn good buck dancer.”

The family will receive friends at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City, N.C., beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 27. A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at Olivet United Methodist Church, 811 Olivet Church Road in Cherokee, NC at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 28.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation: https://www.cihfoundation.org/how-to-donate/