OBITUARY: Corliss Mikal Johnson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Corliss Mikal Johnson, who departed this life on April 11, 2025, at the age of 29. Born on June 25, 1995, in Sylva, N.C., Corliss was a beloved son, father, brother, fiancé, and friend. He lived in Cherokee, N.C., where he dedicated his life to his family and friends.

Corliss was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Freeman Littlejohn; and an uncle, Kevin Smith.

Corliss is survived by Fiancé’ and mother of his children, Harmony Burgess; his cherished children, Mitchell Johnson, Herbert Johnson, Mika Johnson, and Kelby Murphy; his father, Ronnie Johnson; mother, Ginger Littlejohn; stepmother, Misty Johnson; stepfather, Derrick Cucumber; dear family friend, Dennis Burgess; sister, Emre Johnson; brother, Lake Garcia; and adoring grandmother, Carolyn Johnson. He is also mourned by his loving Memaw, Cindy Queen Taylor; uncles, Charlie Johnson and Kenny Griffin; Phillip Littlejohn; and aunt, Doris Johnson. Corliss will also be remembered by his niece, Kemre Kirkland, and nephew, Evin Kirkland.

Corliss was known for his warm spirit and compassionate heart. He touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A public viewing was held in his honor on April 15 at the Cherokee Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service. We invite all family and friends to join us as we celebrate Corliss’s life and share memories of the love and joy he brought into our lives. Burial followed in the Minnie Queen Cemetery.

Pallbearers included: Joseph Smith, Keanan Bradley, Raymond Taylor, Charlie Johnson, Rodney Johnson, Calvin James, Kenny Griffin, Abraham Jackson, and Justin Parris and friends. All of whom held a special place in Corliss’ heart.