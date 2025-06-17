Cherokee Police Commission holds May meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Police Commission met in the Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) training room on the afternoon of May 8. The meeting was called to order at noon by Chairperson Anita Lossiah.

Commissioners in attendance were Joseph Buddy Johnson (Kolanvyi, Big Cove), Rick Queen (Wayohi, Wolftown), Regina Rosario (Aniwodihi, Painttown), Treasurer Kym Parker (At-Large), Hillary Norville (Tutiyi, Snowbird & Tsalagi Gadugi, Cherokee Co.), Secretary Israel Rodriguez (At-Large), Chairperson Anita Lossiah (Elawodi, Yellowhill), and Vice Chairperson Gene Tunney Crowe (Tsisqwohi, Birdtown).

Guests in attendance were Cherokee Indian Police Department (CIPD) Chief of Police Carla Neadeau, CIPD Attorney Cody White, Maceta Bradley and Harlem Bradley.

The agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rodriguez.

The April meeting minutes were approved with a motion by Rosario seconded by Crowe.

White provided an update that Randle L. Jones, a former judge, will be joining the Office of the Tribal Prosecutor. He added that jury trials are now happening once a month. White is drafting an amendment to Cherokee Code that would grant NRE officers the authority to stop individuals suspected of driving under the influence. He is also collaborating with the state on establishing concurrent jurisdiction for certain cases, which would allow state courts to try cases involving non-enrolled individuals who commit offenses against enrolled members. The update was approved with a motion by Crowe seconded by Rosario.

Chief Neadeau provided the monthly CIPD report. Neadeau shared that one officer is currently under investigation regarding an allegation of excessive use of force. Seven positions are currently open, with two positions being held for cadets. The report was approved with a motion by Johnson seconded by Rosario.

The meeting was adjourned at 1:40 p.m. with a motion by Johnson seconded by Rosario.