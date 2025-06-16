OBITUARY:  Billy Ray Jones

Billy Ray Jones, 89, of Sylva, North Carolina was called home on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Born in Sylva, N.C., on March 30, 1936, he was the son of the late Maudie Wykle and Aude Jones. He was the third oldest of nine brothers.

Billy Ray enjoyed bowling, fishing, drag racing, hunting ginseng, and spending time with his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann Lewis Jones; and his brothers, Dempsy, Tunney, Harry, Kennith, Guy, and Randy.

Billy Ray is survived by his children, Tim (Marcia) of Sylva, NC; Mark (Martha) of Sylva, N.C.; and Chris (Heather) of Columbus, N.C.; his grandson Christopher (Ryan) of Raleigh, N.C.; his granddaughter, Savannah (Daniel) of Hickory, N.C.; and his great grandchildren. Billy Ray is also survived by two brothers, Leon and Danny (Mary); his sister-in-law, Priscilla Jones; his special friend, June Aiken; many nieces and nephews; and his NAPA work family..

The family will be receiving friends at Appalachian Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rolling Start NC, Inc., 83 Meadow View Drive, Sylva, NC, 28779; and/or United Christian Ministries of Jackson Co., P.O. Box 188 Sylva, NC 28779.